TheGuarantors named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheGuarantors, a financial technology real estate company helping landlords, leasing staff, brokers, renters, and tenants with innovative risk and financial solutions, has made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies for the first time. Inc. magazine placed TheGuarantors no. 806 on the prestigious list.

"We are proud that our team made the Inc. 5000 list this year. 2017 through 2020 represents years of unprecedented growth for TheGuarantors," says Julien Bonneville, CEO, and Founder of TheGuarantors. "Our team looks forward to finding new ways to empower renters."

The rankings provide a snapshot of the most dynamic corporate segments, independent small businesses. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from over the last 3 years.

2021 represents a unique year for the Inc. 5000 list. Not only have the companies been competitive within their markets, but they've also adapted and overcome the challenges of 2020 to emerge as leaders in their respective industries. Collectively the companies on the list represented 167% median growth, $248 billion in total revenue, and added 2.5 million jobs.

Company profiles and the full interactive list of awards for the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc Magazine. The print edition will be available on August 20.

About TheGuarantors:

TheGuarantors is a financial technology company providing innovative insurance products and financial solutions for residential and commercial real estate professionals as well as their residents and tenants. They are based in New York, NY, and currently operate in 49 states. Their mission is to empower renters.

