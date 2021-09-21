TheGuarantors Welcomes Strategic New Hires as Team Continues Growth

Mary Beth and Jules will be a key part of supporting our ambitious goals, and we're excited to have them join us. Tweet this

Julie "Jules" Thetford joins as Senior Director of National Accounts for the West, having held senior roles with leading proptech companies BetterNOI and RentPath. She joins TheGuarantors in building a strategic focus on the western region, including Texas. Julie brings experience serving residents, management teams, and owners in the multi-family housing space at both vendors and property management companies.

Sydney Campbell joins as a Partner Success Manager based out of Chicago representing the Midwest region. She has been in property management at companies such as CA Property Management, and Hyde Park Property Management. She brings a wealth of experience and understanding at the property level and will be responsible for the successful execution within the leasing offices.

These strategic hires come at a time of significant growth for TheGuarantors team overall, which accomplished 602% expansion in the past three years.

"We are seeing tremendous growth at TheGuarantors, bringing on board many talented and accomplished new team members just in the last several months. Mary Beth and, Jules and Sydney will be a key part of supporting our ambitious goals, and we're excited to have them join us." says Bob Schmidt, Co-founder, and Chief Revenue Officer.

About TheGuarantors :

TheGuarantors is a financial technology company providing innovative insurance products and financial solutions for residential and commercial real estate professionals as well as their residents and tenants. They are based in New York, NY, and currently operate in 49 states. Its mission is to empower renters.

