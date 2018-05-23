TheHappyMD.com Announces Physician Wellness Champion Boot Camp Early Bird Registration Opens Saturday, May 26th

SEATTLE, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With physician burnout rates topping 50% in the USA (1), it is clear the house of medicine is on fire. The industry's single-minded focus on the "Triple Aim" of Cost, Quality and Population Health fails to protect the doctors from the stresses of today's practice of medicine. It is clear that business as usual in the age of EMR burns out the providers and has pervasive negative effects on patient care (2). It will take a new breed of physician leaders to put out the fire and restore the health and wellbeing of the providers of care. This new understanding of the importance of physician wellbeing even has a new name … the Quadruple Aim. (3)

Innovative healthcare organizations recognize the urgent need to add a Physician Wellness Champion to the senior leadership team. Their primary responsibility is to support the wellbeing of the providers and install a functioning strategy to prevent physician burnout organization-wide. Where can a physician leader learn the skills – and get the support – to become an effective Wellness Champion?

TheHappyMD.com announces our third Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat, September 20 – 23, 2018 at the Edgewater Hotel in Seattle, Washington. This unique training experience is a complete Boot Camp for building Physician Wellness Champions. The intimate group of only 40 participants will share 3 ½ days in Seattle learning proven burnout prevention tools, followed by a comprehensive 12-week support system. Graduates will have a proven toolkit and full support to launch or improve any physician wellness program on their return home.

Attendees will learn and practice the following skills:

- How to recognize, prevent and treat burnout in yourself, your direct reports and teams

- Proven tools to lower stress and build life balance for both individuals and teams

- Communication skills to transform physician resistance and build more team trust and engagement

- Tools to run much better meetings, delegate effectively, give quality feedback to direct reports

- Techniques to navigate bureaucracy and manage your boss

- The four-part Quadruple Aim Blueprint Strategy for proactive, organization-wide burnout prevention

The retreat also offers:

- 12 hours of Continuing Medical Education

- A comprehensive 12-week follow up support system to ensure changes planned at the retreat stick when the attendees return home.

Recent studies suggest over half of all American doctors are suffering from at least one symptom of burnout. (1) Burnout has been linked to a host of negative consequences for the patient. These include more medical errors, lower quality of care, lower levels of patient satisfaction, higher levels of physician and staff turnover, more malpractice cases and even physician drug and alcohol abuse and suicide. (3)

To address this leadership vacuum, Dike Drummond MD, CEO of TheHappyMD.com is hosting the third Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat September 20 – 23, 2018 at the Edgewater Hotel on the waterfront in Seattle, Washington.

The retreat trainings are distilled from Dr. Drummond's combined experience of over 2100 hours of one-on-one physician coaching -- and training over 20,000 doctors for over 70 corporate clients to date.

The retreat location is the Edgewater Hotel, the only waterfront hotel in Seattle. Special rates are available for Early Bird Registration and Bulk Discounts are available to organizations.

About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com

TheHappyMD.com [www.thehappymd.com] is the premier source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about-the-happy-md] is a Family Physician and executive coach with over 2100 hours of one-on-one physician coaching experience. He is the author of "Stop Physician Burnout" with over 34,000 copies in print. Dr. Drummond has trained over 25,000 physicians to recognize and prevent burnout on behalf of over 80 major healthcare organizations to date.

