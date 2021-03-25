TheHomeMag® prints and mails its one billionth magazine

Expansion was always central to the plan – to have TheHomeMag in as many US cities as possible. Throughout the next few years, TheHomeMag recruited key players and just a few more locations later, kickstarted TheHomeMag Franchise in early 2007. Although the great recession of 2009 took a toll on too many businesses, TheHomeMag never stopped growing. Each year the publication eclipsed the prior in magazine count, mailing markets, revenue, team members, and advertising customers.

The home improvement and services industry projected a banner 2020, and then March happened. Yet for those paying sharp attention to the likely economic and business response, predicting a major slow-down, if not a shut-down, was on the immediate hill ahead. In TheHomeMag's business of home improvement advertising, that coin hovered in the air as to how this would play out. That's when TheHomeMag, along with its 59 magazine teams across America, chose to buck the trends and proactively contact every client in every magazine, to have a personal conversation about their business, their advertising, and their well-being. We were adamant in continuing to deliver our 7,000 clients to the captive homeowner audience, with just six Issues of 700 not mailing due to necessary state mandates. In doing so, TheHomeMag took its place as that steady, ready, and trusted resource to guide our homeowner audience in the most prolific home improvement surge we've ever seen. Within one calendar-quarter, the banner 2020 year was back on track – for both TheHomeMag and the entire home improvement and services industry as well.

Although it took a crisis to motivate it, TheHomeMag explored every key metric of performance throughout its entire system – from franchises to corporately operated magazines, sales, design, administrative support, buying patterns – everything. In doing so, one big crazy number stood out: one billion. It seems that over the 19 years the total distributions of TheHomeMag were on the verge of hitting that one billion magazine mark. In fact, with this March 25, 2021 Spring Phoenix Issue, TheHomeMag will print and mail the one billionth magazine for the brand, featuring our valued longtime Phoenix advertiser Liberty Awnings & Shades.

TheHomeMag's living vision is to Clear the Path to Make it Easy – for each other, for its advertising clients, for the homeowners that receive the publication, and for the key suppliers that help put the magazine into more than 8 million mailboxes every month. All 240 dedicated homemaggers in each of our 110 mailing markets in 30 states focus on their magazines one client at a time and one performing ad at a time.

It is that commitment that pushes TheHomeMag® to reach a number they didn't know existed.

