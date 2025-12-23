THE.Hosting Reports 2025 Milestones, Unveils Strategic Roadmap for 2026 Expansion

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE.Hosting , an international provider of high-performance VPS and dedicated servers, is summarizing the results of a successful 2025 and announcing its strategic development plans for 2026. Over the past year, the company has strengthened its position as one of the leading players in the server infrastructure market by significantly expanding both its service portfolio and global footprint.

Highlights from the 2025 Yearly Summary

The published summary details several milestones achieved during the year, including product launches, infrastructure expansion, and service innovation.

Among the developments outlined is the introduction of the Ferrum VPS plan, priced at €1 per month. The plan, which includes KVM virtualization, 1 GB of RAM, and a 15 GB NVMe drive, was designed to make entry-level hosting more accessible to startups and early-stage projects. The company reported strong initial demand following its launch, with adoption across multiple regions.

This year demonstrated strong demand for THE.Hosting's approach to hosting services. Beyond providing virtual servers, the company delivers a reliable foundation that supports clients' long-term business needs.

The summary also references the launch of a free three-day test period for dedicated servers, allowing customers to evaluate hardware performance prior to committing to a purchase. In addition, THE.Hosting introduced a Server Marketplace featuring preinstalled software configurations, enabling faster deployment of servers with platforms such as WordPress, Docker, Kubernetes, ISPmanager, cPanel, and DirectAdmin.

Infrastructure and Geographic Development

In 2025, THE.Hosting expanded its geographical presence to more than 50 locations worldwide. The company opened new data centers in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and other strategically important regions. All servers are equipped with network ports of up to 10 Gbps, ensuring maximum performance for demanding workloads.

The expansion reflects THE.Hosting's commitment to making high-quality hosting accessible in a wide range of regions, including emerging and underserved markets, while continuing to invest in infrastructure beyond traditional locations.

Outlook for 2026

Alongside the publication of its 2025 summary, THE.Hosting also outlined its development roadmap for 2026. Planned initiatives include the launch of GPU-powered VPS servers for workloads such as machine learning and rendering, the introduction of a load balancer for traffic management, and an interactive configurator allowing customers to tailor server plans.

Additional priorities include more flexible billing options, further geographic expansion across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, and the development of specialized products for corporate and enterprise clients, including managed hosting services and solutions with defined service-level agreements.

Building on the progress achieved in 2025, the company plans to expand its geographic reach and product portfolio in 2026, while also evolving its approach to cloud services. The strategy focuses on positioning THE.Hosting as a long-term technology partner for businesses of all sizes.

About THE.Hosting

THE.Hosting is an international hosting provider specializing in high-performance VPS and dedicated servers. The company serves customers worldwide, offering KVM-based server solutions with guaranteed resources, 10 Gbps network ports, and 24/7 technical support. THE.Hosting's core values are transparency, reliability, and fair pricing with no hidden fees.

