Theia Analytics Group, Inc. (TAG™) Brings Quantitative Toolsets to the "G" of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to propose a rule requiring public companies to disclose a broader range of ESG data as the agency steps up environmental, social, and governance disclosures. Last month, SEC's chair, Gary Gensler, said, "I've asked staff to propose recommendations for … consideration. This builds on past agency work and could include a number of metrics, such as … workforce demographics including diversity, health, and safety."

Chief Strategy Officer, Sanford Diday, said, "G, the key pillar of the ESG framework, lacks the data to complete the ESG narrative. Governance is no longer just about board oversight; it's about the integration of sustainable best practices into your corporate business strategy to help define an outside-in view that allows stakeholders to understand your company's value. Our first product, Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA™), provides quantitative insights about regulatory and market changes and reifies problem identification and understanding for the 'G' of ESG."

Theia Analytics Group, Inc. (TAG™) is an applied analytics company building proprietary quantitative data analytics tools to assist global stakeholders in aligning strong governance to meet Environmental, Social, Governance goals that help lower the cost of capital, reduce risk management needs, and increase long-term organizational value.

