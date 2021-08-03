Theia Analytics Group, Inc. (TAG™) Brings Quantitative Toolsets to the "G" of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance)
Aug 03, 2021, 08:30 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia Analytic Group, Inc. (TAG™), an applied analytics company building proprietary quantitative analytics tools to assist global stakeholders in mitigating regulatory and policy risks that help align governance to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, today announced it is building software-as-a-service products that aid problem identification and understanding in ways that enhance strong governance and increase business performance.
Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hood, founded the company to illuminate the regulatory crossroads of Washington, D.C. and Wall Street and the global business risks such problems entail. "Previously, we offered nine quantitative regulatory risk and governance models, which we sold to companies like IBM, Verizon, Booz Allen, Grant Thorton, Pepsi, AB InBev, Franklin Templeton, and Ernst & Young. With the rise of ESG and coming ESG regulations by SEC, material opportunities exist for marketplace expansion of governance-focused SaaS products," said Mr. Hood.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission plans to propose a rule requiring public companies to disclose a broader range of ESG data as the agency steps up environmental, social, and governance disclosures. Last month, SEC's chair, Gary Gensler, said, "I've asked staff to propose recommendations for … consideration. This builds on past agency work and could include a number of metrics, such as … workforce demographics including diversity, health, and safety."
Chief Strategy Officer, Sanford Diday, said, "G, the key pillar of the ESG framework, lacks the data to complete the ESG narrative. Governance is no longer just about board oversight; it's about the integration of sustainable best practices into your corporate business strategy to help define an outside-in view that allows stakeholders to understand your company's value. Our first product, Regulatory Risk Audit (RRA™), provides quantitative insights about regulatory and market changes and reifies problem identification and understanding for the 'G' of ESG."
About
Theia Analytics Group, Inc. (TAG™) is an applied analytics company building proprietary quantitative data analytics tools to assist global stakeholders in aligning strong governance to meet Environmental, Social, Governance goals that help lower the cost of capital, reduce risk management needs, and increase long-term organizational value.
Contact
Jeff Hood/Sanford Diday
Theia Analytics Group
3050 K St. N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20007
[email protected]
540.202.5161
SOURCE Theia Analytics Group
Share this article