Theia Expands Baseball Motion Capture Platform with Ball Tracking Technology, Delivering Unified Analysis of Athlete Movement, Bat Path, and Ball Flight

New module brings ball tracking into Theia's flagship product, Theia3D, enabling a complete, synchronized view of performance in real-world training environments

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia, the leader in markerless motion capture, today announced the launch of its new Ball Tracking technology, a major expansion of its flagship Theia3D platform that now captures athlete biomechanics, bat tracking, and ball flight together in a single, synchronized system.

The introduction of the Ball Tracking module moves Theia beyond isolated measurement tools to provide a complete picture of performance, helping coaches, analysts, and researchers better understand how a baseball player's movement translates into real-world outcomes.

Theia, the leader in markerless motion capture, today announced the launch of its new Ball Tracking technology, a major expansion of its flagship Theia3D platform that now captures athlete biomechanics, bat tracking, and ball flight together in a single, synchronized system.

"Player development teams have traditionally relied on separate systems to measure the body, the bat, and the ball, but those fragmented workflows make it difficult to confidently link mechanics to results like ball flight and contact quality," said Marcus Brown, CEO, Theia. "With Ball Tracking, we're bringing everything together into one ecosystem. Instead of stitching together piecemeal systems, teams can now see exactly how movement translates to ball behavior in one synchronized dataset."

The launch comes as the sports technology landscape continues to shift away from siloed tools toward integrated tracking platforms. Historically, teams have depended on a mix of radar systems, bat sensors, and lab-based biomechanics setups, each capturing a different piece of the performance puzzle.

"One of the biggest challenges in player development is having to manually reconcile ball flight data with biomechanics across multiple systems, which is time consuming and introduces unnecessary friction into the workflow," said Sean McLaughlin, Co-Founder & Owner, Maven Baseball Lab. "Bringing ball tracking into the same capture not only saves time, it gives us a clear link between the athlete's movement and the resulting ball behavior, making it much easier to design individualized training based on the specific mechanical or physical factors actually driving performance."

Theia's Ball Tracking technology bridges these gaps by combining athlete biomechanics, bat path data, and ball trajectory, all captured and synchronized within the same coordinate system. This unified approach enables deeper insights into how movement patterns and mechanics influence outcomes like pitch behavior, exit velocity, and ball flight.

Unlike stadium-installed systems or tools limited to controlled settings, Theia's Ball Tracking works across the environments where athletes actually train and develop, including batting cages, practice fields, performance labs, or training facilities. The system requires no specialized stadium infrastructure, making advanced performance analysis more accessible across professional, collegiate, and training environments.

Theia's expansion into ball tracking builds on its established leadership in markerless motion capture. The platform is already trusted by leading biomechanics labs, sports science researchers, and elite training centers, with more than 50 peer-reviewed studies supporting its credibility. By extending this validated foundation to include ball tracking, Theia delivers a more complete and connected performance analysis solution without adding complexity to existing workflows.

Key benefits of Theia's new ball tracking system include:

Unified Performance Data : Analyze body mechanics, bat path, and ball speed together in one synchronized system.

: Analyze body mechanics, bat path, and ball speed together in one synchronized system. Deeper Insights : Trace exactly how a pitcher's arm path or a hitter's hip rotation translates into outcomes like pitch velocity, contact location, or exit velocity.

: Trace exactly how a pitcher's arm path or a hitter's hip rotation translates into outcomes like pitch velocity, contact location, or exit velocity. Flexible Deployment : Capture data in batting cages, on mounds, on practice fields, and in performance labs without stadium infrastructure.

: Capture data in batting cages, on mounds, on practice fields, and in performance labs without stadium infrastructure. Streamlined Workflows: Eliminate the need to combine multiple tools and data streams.

Theia Ball Tracking is available as an add-on module to Theia3D and can be deployed alongside existing systems. It is designed for use by professional teams, collegiate programs, private training facilities, and research institutions.

You can find the press kit for Theia here.

About Theia

Theia is a leader in AI-powered markerless motion capture, delivering 3D biomechanics insights using only video — no markers, wearable suits, or disruption to how athletes train. Backed by decades of research and trusted by elite sports organizations worldwide, Theia helps teams unlock the full picture of human movement — without disrupting how they train.

Learn more at www.theiamarkerless.com.

Media contact:

Dwain Schenck

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M: 203-223-5230

SOURCE Theia