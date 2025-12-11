Theia Launches World's First AI-Powered Markerless Bat and Body Tracking Built on Deep Learning Models, Delivering 3D Baseball Swing Analysis in Real-World Baseball Environments

Tested by Driveline Baseball and the PLNU x San Diego Padres Biomechanics Lab, Theia's sensor-free system delivers full swing analysis using standard video, without any specialized lab setup

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia, the leader in markerless motion capture, today announced a major expansion of its sports performance platform: fully integrated bat and body tracking, purpose-built for real-world baseball environments. The system allows teams to capture full 3D swing mechanics, including both bat trajectory and biomechanical sequencing, using only standard high-speed video, without the need for any sensors, attachments, or specialized equipment.

Unlike stadium-based systems or sensor-based tools, Theia is the world's first markerless system to combine bat trajectory and full-body biomechanics, built on deep-learning models trained on millions of human movement data points and independently validated against marker-based systems. It combines bat and body biomechanics in a single, markerless workflow deployable by any team, anywhere. With this technology, coaches and analysts can evaluate hitters exactly where they train – in the cage or on the field – with lab-grade fidelity.

Stress-Tested by Baseball's Most Trusted Labs

Theia's Bat Tracking module has been stress-tested by Driveline Baseball, the sport's leading performance lab, and the Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU) Biomechanics Lab, a joint research facility of PLNU and the San Diego Padres, demonstrating smooth performance in real-cage and real-field workflows across both professional and collegiate environments.

"Theia's markerless technology represents a breakthrough in how we capture and analyze swing mechanics," said Dr. Arnel Aguinaldo, Director of the PLNU Biomechanics Lab and President of the American Baseball Biomechanics Society.

"It removes the barriers of traditional setups, letting us gather quality swing data directly from the field or the cage. That's a game changer for both research and applied development."

Testing Snapshot

Independent validation and applied testing show the system delivers:

Zero athlete setup time with Theia's standard calibration process,

Median bat-plane angle differences within 3° compared to marker-based systems, based on independent testing across ~300 athletes and more than 2,000 swings,

The ability to analyze roster- and team-sized groups throughout their typical cage and field workouts and sessions, and

High-quality, consistent results that match Theia's peer-reviewed validations in lab and sports applications.

The Only System Delivering Lab-Grade Bat + Body Biomechanics at Team Scale

Unlike tools that only measure the bat or those that require expensive stadium setups to analyze body motion, Theia's system captures the entire swing event, including the 3D bat path, speed, attack angle, and point of contact; full-body kinematics, joint sequencing, and ground force implications; and synced temporal metrics for understanding how the bat and body interact.

Theia's Bat Tracking module works with any bat, in any environment, including bullpens, cages, on any field, or in any stadium. Following a short setup process, the system runs passively, in the background, with no athlete or bat preparation necessary.

"Until now, full swing analysis meant choosing between bat-only tools or biomechanics labs that couldn't scale," said Marcus Brown, CEO, Theia. "Our new markerless technology changes that. Teams can now see the complete swing picture for every hitter, using one system, in an environment that matches their individual needs."

Theia's markerless platform is built on a decade of AI-powered biomechanics research and is already used in elite sports, including the NBA Biomechanics Pilot Program, the Olympic Training Center Rheinland, and hundreds of academic labs.

With more than 50 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating its validity and accuracy across a wide range of sports, Theia's technology is the most extensively studied markerless motion capture platform for bat tracking, combining scientific rigor with field-tested performance.

Theia's Bat Tracking module is available now as an add-on to existing Theia3D licenses. Organizations can inquire at: www.theiamarkerless.com/bat-tracking.

You can find the press kit for Theia here.

About Theia

Theia is a leader in AI-powered markerless motion capture, delivering 3D biomechanics insights with nothing more than video. Backed by decades of research and trusted by elite sports organizations worldwide, Theia helps teams unlock the full picture of human movement — without disrupting how they train.

Learn more at www.theiamarkerless.com.

Media contact:

Dwain Schenck

E: [email protected]

M: 203-223-5230

SOURCE Theia Markerless