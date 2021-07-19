THEIC Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio

The report on the THEIC market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth in the real estate and construction industry propelling the demand for paints and coatings, the growing demand for agrochemicals, the rising demand for electric motors and transformers in various end-user industries.

The THEIC market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising demand for electric motors and transformers in various end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the THEIC market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The THEIC market covers the following areas:

THEIC Market Sizing

THEIC Market Forecast

THEIC Market Analysis



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wire manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avantor Inc.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Jining Jianbang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

NISSEI Corp.

Shandong SanYoung Industry Co. Ltd.

Shikoku Chemicals Corp.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Vortex Products Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

