THEIC Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio
Jul 19, 2021, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The THEIC market is poised to grow by USD 61.72 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the THEIC market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growth in the real estate and construction industry propelling the demand for paints and coatings, the growing demand for agrochemicals, the rising demand for electric motors and transformers in various end-user industries.
The THEIC market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising demand for electric motors and transformers in various end-user industries as one of the prime reasons driving the THEIC market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The THEIC market covers the following areas:
THEIC Market Sizing
THEIC Market Forecast
THEIC Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Avantor Inc.
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- NISSEI Corp.
- Shikoku Chemicals Corp.
- Vortex Products Ltd.Sunshield Chemicals Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Jining Jianbang Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shandong SanYoung Industry Co. Ltd.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Calcium Nitrate Market- The calcium nitrate market is segmented by application (fertilizers, wastewater treatment, explosives, concrete, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Aramid Fiber Market- The aramid fiber market is segmented by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wire manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avantor Inc.
- Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.
- Jining Jianbang Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Laffans Petrochemicals Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- NISSEI Corp.
- Shandong SanYoung Industry Co. Ltd.
- Shikoku Chemicals Corp.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Vortex Products Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/theic-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/theicmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article