THEKEY MVP/Testnet Won a National Award at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2018

THEKEY was granted a National "Technology Innovation Award of 2018 Chinese Government's Information Product" for its MVP/Testnet product and its application in medical insurance payments - Virtual Social Security Card Application Based on Blockchain Technology and IDV, in order to build a Medical Insurance and Medical Big Data Platform. And besides THEKEY, the award was also granted to some of the other outstanding and world renowned enterprises in each industry. For instance, Xinhua News Agency and Kingsoft have won the "Technology Innovation Award of 2018 Chinese Government's Information Product" in the newswire agency and software development fields respectively. Additionally, THEKEY MVP is the only award-winning project with blockchain technology in this selection.

Through Blockchain Based Dynamic Multi-dimension Identification (BDMI) technology, "undeniable" and "unalterable" online IDV results were generated for the first time in the world. In addition, BDMI embraces 6 elements simultaneously to realize EA5 (e-authentication-5) level IDV services. THEKEY adopted a 5-pillar private key management system, through which the initial results appear to provide a great starting point for a feasible solution for private key management, deviceless IDV and deviceless payment. Also for the first time, THEKEY was able to integrate IDV and digital wallets to form a real identity wallet (RIW), which can lay a solid foundation for the healthy development of cryptocurrencies and the digital economy.

Prior to this expo, Catherine received an exclusive interview by CGTN (China's new international media organization launched by the national broadcaster CCTV) and she mentioned that she was very satisfied with the substantial progress THEKEY MVP/Testnet has already achieved, and for the next stage, THEKEY will focus on improving the performance, efficiency and reliability of BDMI technology. In addition, THEKEY understands the vital need to have equipment which is trusted and secure to underpin any of the work BDMI technology will be based on, and thus it will look to develop exclusive hardware devices in the future.

View the video: https://youtu.be/ug14W5VQEyc

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a decentralized ecosystem of an identity verification tool using national big-data and blockchain. THEKEY project team is now developing an identification verification (IDV) tool with blockchain based dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. THEKEY token (TKY), is the only method to settle smart contracts signed between the participants in THEKEY Ecosystem. Now TKY is tradable on the exchange platforms, such as Bit-Z, KuCoin, LBANK.

