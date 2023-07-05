THELMA DUGGIN SET TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT OF THE ANBRYCE FOUNDATION

Donna White to Assume President Role Beginning July 10

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AnBryce Foundation announced today that President Thelma Duggin is retiring and will become President Emeritus. Donna White, currently the co-chair of the foundation's Advisory Council, will take on the role as the organization's President. The transition will take place on July 10.

White will rejoin the foundation after working as the Program Director for the organization, leading programs that focused on academic enrichment, leadership development and undergraduate programming. As President, she will oversee day-to-day operations and play a key role in strengthening outreach and impact efforts across communities.

Most recently, White was the inaugural Director of Break Through Tech DC, an organization working at the intersection of academia and industry to propel more underrepresented women in higher education and careers in tech. She brings more than two decades of experience leading initiatives that focus on young people, with a particular emphasis on introducing tech tools in classrooms to create a more engaging, inclusive and individualized learning experience. Previously, White served as the regional program director for Black Girls CODE, leading the strategy to build sustainable chapters and expand the presence and impact of programming across the country. White received an M.S. in urban studies, nonprofit administration from Georgia State University, as well as a B.A. in international studies from Emory University.

Founded in 1995 by Beatrice and Anthony Welters, the AnBryce Foundation is a philanthropic organization that promotes social change by building a community of global citizens through education, career, cultural, and leadership opportunities to under-resourced young people. The foundation's signature effort, Camp Dogwood Summer Academy, together with its associated after-school and mentoring programs, has been the proud host of over 2,000 youth who have participated in all facets of these extraordinary programs. Dreams come to life every summer in the Virginia countryside, where youth and young adults are encouraged to work, play, grow, and imagine dreams of their own.

During Duggin's tenure as President, the organization achieved tremendous progress and growth including the implementation of a summer internship program where 10th and 11th grade students were able to gain real-world internship experience at top institutions in the greater D.C. area including Capitol Hill, the Kennedy Center, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and others.

"Thelma has been an integral part of this family since joining as our first president when we began in 1996," said Founder and Co-Chair Beatrice Welters. "When I was serving as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Thelma took the reins in leading and growing our foundation with incredible dedication to our staff, campers, their families, and the entire AnBryce community. I am forever grateful to Thelma and am thrilled she has agreed to continue her tenure as a member of our board."

"I am thrilled to announce Donna's new role as our foundation's next President," adds Mrs. Welters. "She is already intimately involved with our operations, our goals and our strategic plan to strengthen the organization's outreach efforts to help provide education, career and leadership opportunities to as many deserving, yet often under-resourced, young people as possible. We welcome Donna with open arms and I am confident she will hit the ground running as we continue to work towards our mission."

ABOUT THE ANBRYCE FOUNDATION

The AnBryce Foundation is a philanthropic organization that promotes social change by building a community of global citizens through education, career, cultural, and leadership opportunities to under-resourced young people. To learn more about the AnBryce Foundation, please visit https://anbrycefoundation.net/.

SOURCE AnBryce Foundation