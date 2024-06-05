theLotter launches its courier service in New Jersey, enabling customers to order official state lottery tickets on the go

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter New Jersey (https://nj.thelotter.us), a lottery ticket courier service that provides customers the opportunity to order official New Jersey lottery tickets online, announced that it has received regulatory approval to offer services in New Jersey.

Garden State residents interested in playing Powerball, Mega Millions, Pick-6, Jersey Cash 5, and other local draws can order their tickets on theLotter New Jersey desktop, mobile website or app. Orders are fulfilled by theLotter, who purchase official lottery tickets at licensed New Jersey Lottery retailers on the customers' behalf. Tickets are then scanned and uploaded to the customers' secure account where they can be seen before the draw.

"Whenever a customer wins a prize, we notify them," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Winnings of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account. When a player wins a prize over that amount, we arrange for them to get their winning ticket so that they can collect the prize in person at the offices of the New Jersey Lottery. It's that level of transparency and security which has inspired the trust customers have in us. I am certain folks from New Jersey will embrace our service in a similar fashion."

Any New Jerseyan over the age of 18 who is physically present in the state is eligible to sign up for a free account at theLotter New Jersey. To start ordering lottery tickets online, customers choose the lottery game they wish to play, select their numbers as if they were purchasing their tickets in person, and confirm their purchase. The entire process is simple, safe, secure, and fully transparent.

"Our launch in New Jersey is a great milestone," Daniel says. "Ordering lottery tickets online offers convenience and safety, and we're proud to offer our services in the state, in addition to our operations in Texas, Oregon, and Minnesota, with plans to launch in New York very soon."

About theLotter New Jersey

theLotter New Jersey is a lottery courier service registered by the New Jersey Lottery to provide residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online. Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer. All prizes are paid out by the New Jersey Lottery. Must be 18 or older to buy a lottery ticket. Please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1800-GAMBLER® or visit www.800gambler.org

