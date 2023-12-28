theLotter Oregon: As the Powerball Jackpot Hits $760 Million, Oregonians Scramble to Get Tickets in Time

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerball's jackpot surged to an estimated $760 million (estimated cash value of $382.5 million) after there were no winners in its draw on Wednesday December 27th. This sets the stage for a thrilling final draw of the year, promising to welcome 2024 in style!

Powerball's next draw will take place on Saturday, December 30th, and the jackpot has steadily been climbing since it was last won on October 11th, when a California resident claimed a $1.76 billion prize. That jackpot came after 35 consecutive rollovers, making it the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The largest Powerball jackpot remains at $2.04 billion, won by a California ticketholder in November, 2022.

Powerball sales are surging across the country in anticipation of the upcoming draw, and Oregonians are rushing to secure their tickets. Players across the state now have a convenient way to participate in lottery draws by ordering their tickets at theLotter Oregon, the leading lottery courier service with thousands of satisfied customers.

Oregonians are ordering lottery tickets from the comfort of home.

"We enable residents of Oregon to participate in their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "We have definitely seen an increase in the number of people searching for more convenient ways to order lottery tickets. In the past few days, with Powerball's jackpot rising toward the billion-dollar mark, we have seen huge numbers of visitors on our Oregon website."

theLotter Oregon offers state residents the platform to order official Oregon Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a customer's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Oregon Lottery offices," Daniel explains.

For more information about theLotter Oregon, visit the company's website at or.thelotter.us.

theLotter offers a lottery courier service enabling residents of Oregon to order official Oregon lottery tickets from their device, from the comfort of home or on the go.

