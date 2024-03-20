theLotter Oregon: Oregonians Scramble to Get Tickets as Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $977 Million

PORTLAND, Ore, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $977 million (estimated cash value of $461 million) and this prize is up for grabs in the lottery's next draw on Friday, March 22nd.

The draw this week is especially thrilling as Powerball is concurrently offering a jackpot worth an estimated $687 million in its upcoming draw on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Mega Millions has awarded five jackpot prizes worth over $1 billion. The current Mega Millions jackpot record was set in August 2023 when a prize of $1.6 billion was awarded to a lucky player from Florida. It is possible that the current jackpot rollover streak will lead to a new record prize.

Mega Millions sales are surging across the country and Oregonians are rushing to secure their tickets in time for the next draw. Players across the state now have a convenient way to participate in lottery draws by ordering their tickets at theLotter Oregon, the leading lottery courier service with thousands of satisfied customers.

Oregonians are ordering lottery tickets from the comfort of home.

"We enable residents of Oregon to participate in their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "There is a growing number of people searching for more convenient ways to order lottery tickets. In the past few days, with Mega Millions's jackpot rising toward the billion-dollar mark, we have seen huge numbers of visitors on our Oregon website."

theLotter Oregon offers state residents the platform to order official Oregon Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a customer's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Oregon Lottery offices," Daniel explains.

theLotter offers a lottery courier service enabling residents of Oregon to order official Oregon lottery tickets from their device, from the comfort of home or on the go.

