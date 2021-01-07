theLotter Reports Lottery Ticket Sales in Texas Going Through the Roof

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter reports that it is selling an ever-larger number of lottery tickets online in Texas. The company says that the influx of new players has been especially impressive this week, likely due to the fact that American lottery jackpots have reached high levels not seen in 18 months. Many Texans are eager to play but want to avoid standing in line to purchase tickets. theLotter benefits from this growing interest in lottery play as its unique business model provides customers online access to their favorite draws. This weekend, Powerball's jackpot is $470 million and the Mega Millions jackpot is $490 million, and ticket sales are going strong. theLotter Texas also offers other popular Texas Lottery draws, including Lotto Texas, Texas Two Step, and Cash Five.

"We enable Texans to play their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home. We have definitely seen an increase in the number of people searching for online alternatives to their local shops in the past year. In the past few days, we're seeing huge numbers on our Texas website," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director.

theLotter, a company with decades of worldwide experience, included Texas in its online lottery ticket purchasing services in 2019. "Texas is successfully rolling out programs to improve online access for all and we're proud to be able to be help that movement. Every ticket sold for a Texas Lottery game benefits important local causes," Peggy Daniel continues.

theLotter Texas (tx.thelotter.com) enables Texans who had previously been unable to purchase tickets in person to state lotteries the possibility of doing this online. theLotter allows a customer to choose the lottery they wish to play and official Texas Lottery tickets are purchased on their behalf from a licensed retailer. The customer then receives a scanned copy in their account, which proves their ownership of the ticket. All prizes are paid out commission-free. theLotter utilizes advanced security measures to ensure safety and privacy for all customers, and strictly abides by the rules of the Texas State Lottery. Third-party controls on the site prevent underage Texans from playing and blocks anyone outside state borders.

To learn more about theLotter and to play the state's biggest draw games from the comfort of your home, visit tx.thelotter.com or download theLotter app on your smartphone.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter Texas operates as an independent online lottery ticket purchasing courier service and is not affiliated with the Texas Lottery. theLotter Texas is operated by NJ Lotto, based in Holmdel, New Jersey.

theLotter Texas is an associated brand of theLotter.com, the global pioneer in the field of online lottery services, which began operating in 2002. theLotter.com serves as the industry standard in convenience and security for lottery play.

For more information, please visit https://tx.thelotter.com.

Contact:

Jessica Griggs

Tel.: +1 (732) 546-8634

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TheLotter.com

Related Links

https://www.thelotter.com

