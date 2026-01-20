TheLotter Suspends Operations in New York as Part of Its Long-Term Expansion Strategy

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheLotter US announced today that it will suspend its operations in New York, as the company continues to streamline its activities and focus on expanding services across other U.S. states as part of its long-term growth strategy.

TheLotter will continue to offer lottery courier services in Arizona, Oregon, and Minnesota, while further strengthening its presence in these markets and preparing for additional state launches.

After being awarded a license by the New York Gaming Commission and launching in New York last year, Jessica Griggs, TheLotter US Head of Marketing, said this "difficult decision" will enable the company to better allocate resources and support its long-term nationwide expansion strategy.

"While we are proud to have served players in New York, this strategic shift enables us to focus on markets where we can grow more efficiently and deliver the best possible experience," Griggs added. "By concentrating our efforts, we're positioning ourselves for sustainable expansion across the country."

TheLotter's New York site will stop accepting orders as of January 29, 2026. Any existing orders, Multi-Draw packages, or draws from a Subscription scheduled after that date will be canceled and fully refunded.

Registered New York players have already been notified of these changes and informed that they may withdraw any remaining account funds through April 29, 2026. TheLotter confirmed that players who miss this deadline will be able to contact their customer service team for further assistance.

TheLotter indicated it is optimistic about its future in the U.S. and highlighted the launch of its new website, designed to support growth and enhance the player experience. The new site has received positive feedback from players.

Key platform enhancements include:

Faster performance and ultra-responsive design

A more streamlined lottery purchasing experience

An improved user interface

An upgraded personal area

TheLotter US's new website is already available to all players in Minnesota, Arizona, and Oregon.

