TheLotter US: Delivering Top-Notch Service as Mega Millions Hit $1.22 Billion

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mega Millions jackpot was finally won on December 27, reaching $1.22 billion after several weeks of rollovers. The winning ticket, sold at a gas station in Cottonwood, California, undoubtedly changed someone's life forever. But for millions of hopeful players, the journey to that draw was just as thrilling—and that's where lottery courier service TheLotter US came in.

Making the Lottery More Convenient

When jackpots skyrocket, so does excitement. Yet, in the hustle of everyday life, not everyone can find the time to go out and buy a ticket. That's why TheLotter US has become a go-to solution for players across the country, offering a convenient way to participate in local and multi-state lotteries from home or on the go.

Through TheLotter US's user-friendly website and mobile app, players can:

Create an account and verify their details with ease.

Order official lottery tickets securely online

Access scanned copies of purchased tickets for complete transparency

While the recent $1.22 billion jackpot winner wasn't one of their customers, TheLotter US is proud to provide players with the freedom to join the action on their terms. Who knows? The next big winner might be just a click away!

Customers Come First

TheLotter US prides itself on delivering exceptional service, especially during busy jackpot periods and key holidays. Abigail Borg, Chief Operations Officer at TheLotter Group, praised the team's commitment:

"I'm incredibly proud of how our customer service team handled this busy period with professionalism. By increasing staffing levels and operating around the clock, we ensured that every customer query was addressed in real-time, promptly and effectively, despite the increased demand."

This dedication to exceptional service is especially evident during critical periods, such as when the already busy Christmas season overlaps with record-breaking jackpots. These moments showcase why TheLotter US consistently earns recognition for its responsiveness and care.

What Do Customers Say?

Sherri Robertson shared on Trustpilot that a TheLotter US agent "made it [the process] effortless." Similarly, Cristiane Silver praised the service, stating, "TheLotter is easy to use and very reliable. I recommend it."

"We're always working to enhance our customer service by maintaining full transparency, streamlining processes, and ensuring faster response times," Borg added.

Continued Growth

TheLotter US is currently available in New York, New Jersey, Texas, Minnesota, and Oregon, with launches in Arizona and Ohio just ahead. This growth ensures even more players can experience the convenience and excitement of participating in the biggest lottery games, as well as local favorites.

Ready to Join the Fun?

Explore the full list of lottery games available and see just how easy it is to get started with TheLotter US!

About TheLotter US

TheLotter US is a lottery courier service that provides US residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online. Lottery draw game tickets are purchased on a customer's behalf at a fully vetted and licensed lottery retailer. All prizes are paid out by the official state lotteries. PLEASE PLAY RESPONSIBLY. Players must be 18+ to purchase a lottery ticket. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

SOURCE theLotter US