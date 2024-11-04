theLotter: Why Mega Millions' Planned Overhaul Is a 'Mega' Win for Players

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exciting changes are on the way for Mega Millions, with new features set to roll out in April 2025! The Mega Millions Consortium has announced a "new and improved" game, including larger starting jackpots that grow faster between rollovers and improved odds of winning.

While the ticket price will increase from $2 to $5, the added features justify this modification, bringing greater value and bigger jackpots to players. Lottery courier services like theLotter US anticipate that these changes will not only enhance the game itself but also improve the overall experience for lottery fans.

Yael Hertz, CEO of theLotter Group, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming changes: "The enhancements to Mega Millions are undoubtedly a win for fans of the game. The multiplier feature, which most players typically add anyway, will now be built in, and the removal of breakeven prizes ensures that winners always take home more than the cost of a single line."

Hertz added that the changes reflect theLotter US's ongoing commitment to improving the player experience: "At theLotter US, we've always focused on making the lottery more accessible, rewarding, and enjoyable for our customers. Mega Millions' new structure aligns perfectly with our vision of offering players more value and excitement."

The overhaul announced by Mega Millions promises several major improvements, including:

Improved odds of winning the jackpot

Bigger, faster-growing jackpots

A built-in multiplier on every play, boosting non-jackpot wins

No breakeven prizes—winners will always receive more than the cost of the ticket

theLotter US, a leader in lottery services, is no stranger to innovation. In 2024, they expanded their operations to New York and New Jersey, and are planning launches in Arizona and Ohio later this year, adding to their presence in Texas, Minnesota, and Oregon.

"With our platform, customers can conveniently access lottery draws remotely—whether from home or on-the-go—using theLotter US app or website," Hertz added. "Our services allow players to enjoy lottery games like Mega Millions without ever needing to visit a store."

As we look forward to the exciting 2025 changes, theLotter US remains committed to providing seamless access to lottery draws. Players can continue to enjoy the current Mega Millions structure, as well as other lottery games—all from the comfort of home!

Stay tuned for more Mega Millions updates soon!

About theLotter US

theLotter US is a lottery courier service that provides US residents the opportunity to order official lottery tickets online.

