theLotter.com: Lottery Ticket Sales Set to Spike as Powerball & Texas Lotto Add Additional Weekly Drawing

Online lottery courier theLotter Texas increases market share after adding Debit Card payment option

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 23rd, both Powerball as well as Texas Lotto will start offering 3 weekly drawings. The widely reported move is undoubtedly set to increase sales and therefore provide additional income for Texas Lottery beneficiaries such as local schools and veterans' organizations.

After reporting extensive growth in 2020 and 2021, theLotter Texas, which launched just before the COVID-19 pandemic, now reports that its recent move to accept debit cards in Texas, has further increased its share of the state's lottery market.

"Yes, whilst we are experiencing a substantial increase in interest this summer in Texas, we are always looking long term. And I am very optimistic about the prospects in Texas," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "As a company we have been around for many years and we focus on building trust rather than seek to make a flashy entrance in local markets. We always abide by the strictest standards of all local guidelines, and that's why we recently decided to offer Texans the ability to purchase lottery tickets online using their debit card. Since we've added debit cards, sales for Mega Millions, Powerball and the Texas Lotteries have risen rapidly, which we're delighted to see. This provides local charities with much-needed revenue during these trying times."

Texans are notoriously difficult to persuade, have they developed trust in theLotter? "Well yes, we buy official Texas Lottery tickets on our customers' behalf and scan it into their online account as proof of purchase, so it is very clear what we do. I believe it is because we focus so heavily on security and convenience, that customers are returning to the site time after time."

theLotter Texas is an online ticket purchasing service enabling residents of Texas to play Texas lottery games online, with official Texas Lottery tickets, from the comfort of home.

