THEMA partners with Amagi for worldwide FAST distribution

PARIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in SaaS for broadcast and connected TV on the cloud, today announced that THEMA, a leading independent distributor of Pay TV channels to cable, IPTV, DTH operators, has formed a partnership agreement with Amagi to distribute channels across FAST platforms around the globe.

Founded in 2005, THEMA has five overseas subsidiaries in Montréal, Miami, Moscow, Singapore, and Amsterdam. The company represents more than 180 channels and has created strong relationships with the main television platforms in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, thanks to its expertise in TV content distribution, TV packaging, and marketing strategy.

THEMA will use the award-winning broadcast-grade channel playout platform, Amagi CLOUDPORT and the lightweight content scheduling platform, Amagi PLANNER for media asset management and distribution. Also, Amagi CONTENT PLUS will enable THEMA to manage the workflows of multiple streaming TV channels and other Video-On-Demand assets.

"Having worked with Amagi for an earlier project, we were impressed with their expertise and commitment to deliver as promised," said Sylvie MICHEL, Deputy CEO THEMA. "Amagi's cloud-built solutions, Amagi CLOUDPORT and Amagi PLANNER, have been instrumental in helping us elevate our media asset management and worldwide distribution to FAST platforms such as Xiaomi, LG, TCL, and Roku. As we extend our reach across the globe, we hope to increasingly tap into Amagi's extensive distribution network and rich expertise in bringing new platforms on board."

"Over the years, THEMA has built an incredible presence, rapidly increasing its footprint across the globe and supporting content providers admirably," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We look forward to a fruitful partnership as the world of entertainment evolves to create exciting new opportunities."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

THEMA is a distributor of pay TV channels to cable, IPTV, DTH, operators and also for mobile packages and OTT. THEMA helps the development of more than 180 TV channels worldwide and builts strong partnerships with major pay TV platforms in France, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada and USA/LATAM.

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

