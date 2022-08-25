TheMathCompany Announces Appointment of Peeyush Dubey as Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

The expansion of executive leadership team to support company's ambitious growth plans

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, has appointed Peeyush Dubey as its Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer to lead planning and execution of strategy, marketing, and communications functions. This move strengthens the company's executive leadership team and its aspirations of enhancing brand awareness across the globe, particularly in North America, Europe, and India. This is a new position for TheMathCompany, which is one of the fastest growing analytics organizations.

Peeyush joins TheMathCompany from Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) where he was the EVP and Chief Marketing Officer. He brings with him vast experience of scaling these functions effectively and leading global teams at large enterprises. Besides LTI, Peeyush has worked across continents with firms like Infosys, Mindtree, iGate (now Capgemini) and IDS Next.

Anuj Krishna, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of TheMathCompany, said, "Peeyush joins us at a very important point in our growth journey. As we celebrate our sixth anniversary, we are growing exponentially and getting recognized as a key player in the data science and data engineering domains. Peeyush's extensive experience and insights will help us further realize our vision of becoming the world's largest problem solver."

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, TheMathCompany, said, "TheMathCompany fulfills the unmet need of global enterprises to bring together the domains of Math, engineering, and design. In a short span, the company has built a solid reputation as a leading firm in data analytics and engineering space. I'm excited to be part of this outstanding team as we translate real customer needs into data-driven innovations."

A seasoned professional, Peeyush will focus on navigating the brand evolution and accelerating growth by leveraging his experience with enabling sales, delivery, and customer success teams to exceed their goals. Peeyush is listed among the top CMOs in India and has received several recognitions globally.

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam and Anuj Krishna. The company has more than 50 Fortune 500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.

Earlier this year, TheMathCompany raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital.

About TheMathCompany :

TheMathCompany is a global data analytics and engineering firm that partners with Fortune 500 and equivalent organizations to enhance their analytics capabilities, using IP-led assets, talent, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions. TheMathCompany has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing data analytics and engineering firms in the world and has been featured among global high-growth firms by Nikkei-FT-Statista's Growth Champions list. Other recognitions include being ranked as the fastest-growing company in Inc.5000, 2022 list, Great Place to Work® Certified™, India, July 2022-23, Honorary mention under D&A specific service providers in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers Report, and the Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Providing a holistic range of services across data engineering, science, and unique project delivery, the company is disrupting the analytics industry. For more information about TheMathCompany, please visit www.themathcompany.com.

