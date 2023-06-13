Thematic Launches a Pro Tier, Offering Exclusive Benefits and Advanced Tools for Full-Time Creators

News provided by

Thematic, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 07:02 ET

CULVER CITY, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thematic has launched its Pro tier, providing a host of exclusive benefits, advanced tools, and unparalleled resources for full-time creators, including early access to songs, team management features, and clearance for unlimited creator projects.

By introducing the Pro tier, Thematic now offers a dynamic and comprehensive platform specifically tailored to cater to the aspirations of creators at any stage of their careers.

Continue Reading

Thematic's Early Access feature grants Pro users exclusive access to all new music drops seven days before the rest of the creator community. This feature transforms content creation and music discovery, shaping the future of creative collaborations and innovative storytelling.

The Pro tier also offers creators the ability to access instrumental versions of their favorite songs, team management features, and music clearance for unlimited creator projects across YouTube, social media, and podcasts. Previously servicing creators posting content solely on YouTube and Instagram, this expansion to support all creator platforms will unlock endless possibilities for creators to reach and engage with their audiences across all channels.

Thematic has also introduced royalty-free sound effects and curated SFX packs featuring the most relevant sound effects used by creators to perfectly complement the themes and moods of their content. Sound effects are available to creators on all subscriptions in Thematic.

Early this year, Thematic debuted Community Review, a creator-first model for democratizing music discovery. Community Review is a dynamic and interactive rating system that empowers content creators to participate in determining what music becomes available on the site. Through this process, the music artists gain access to predictive analytics, valuable feedback, and reviews from the community to help them gauge the quality and relevance of their music.

Thematic is committed to continuously expanding its service to ensure that creators have the necessary tools and support to take their craft to the next level and achieve their professional goals. Thematic's mission is to provide creators with the freedom and flexibility to enhance their content with the perfect songs and distribute them worry-free, wherever they're shared.

Thematic, a collaborative music discovery and licensing company, empowers creators to source and trade assets on-demand. Their two-sided platform matches creators with licensed music from their favorite artists in exchange for promoting their songs. Since launching in 2018, Thematic's platform has grown into a global community of over 700,000 creators.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Thematic, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.