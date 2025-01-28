Themed Construction Industry on the Verge of Unprecedented Growth

Insights from Nassal on trends driving future demand: movie-based attractions, immersive experiences,

fabrication innovations, indoor water parks and revitalized public spaces.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The hospitality, gaming and entertainment construction industry is on the cusp of unprecedented growth, fueled by major investments and a rising demand for immersive experiences. Walt Disney's plan to invest more than $17 billion over the next decade into their parks is just one indicator of the sector's bright future. While current economic challenges, such as rising interest rates, have temporarily slowed large-scale project starts, the global hospitality market is expected to grow from $4.7 trillion in 2023 to $5.8 trillion by 2027.

Recognizing the opportunities ahead, Nassal, a leading global specialty theming fabricator known for creating and installing immersive environments for theme parks, cultural experiences, hospitality venues, zoos, aquariums, and other themed spaces, is taking proactive steps to meet the anticipated demand. With investments in a new facility, advanced technologies, and enhanced capabilities, Nassal is positioned to lead the way in this dynamic and expanding market.

"Optimizing budgets, leveraging advanced technology and adopting cutting-edge fabrication methods allow us to remain agile and deliver innovative solutions for our clients," said Matt Brown, Vice President, Nassal. "By being proactive and preparing now, we're positioning ourselves to handle the uptick in activity when the market turns, ensuring projects stay on schedule and within budget."

In preparation for this construction boom, Nassal is trying to get ahead of the skills gap by actively fostering mentorship programs, internships, and long-term career development initiatives, ensuring a pipeline of skilled professionals to meet future demand.

Brown highlighted the top five trends in the coming year and how the construction industry is poised to support them: movie-themed attractions, immersive experiences, advancements in fabrication, the revitalization of public spaces, and the growing popularity of indoor water parks.

Rise of Movie-Based Attractions:

As amusement parks across the U.S. face the need to modernize aging attractions, many are turning to movie-based experiences to draw in new crowds and enhance the visitor experience. This trend capitalizes on the popularity of blockbuster franchises and beloved characters. For example, in late 2023, Disney announced a slate of new movie-themed additions, including the Zootopia Show, Journey of Water inspired by Moana, and Indiana Jones and Encanto experiences. Construction will transform these rides and attractions into immersive, storytelling experiences. Immersive Experiences Beyond the Screen:

The merging of gaming and immersive environments is transforming the entertainment landscape. To draw consumers away from in-home options, venues now offer mobile experiences that extend beyond the visit, such as exclusive previews, behind-the-scenes content and gamified challenges. Construction of these immersive experiences often include on-site technologies like augmented and virtual reality which turn static attractions into dynamic, participatory adventures, allowing gamers to step into worlds they've previously only explored digitally. Fabrication Innovations:

Technological integration in fabrication, such as the use of immersive technology seen at theme parks, is redefining construction processes. Nassal incorporated this advanced technology into their fabrication on a project, allowing ride-goers to wear wristbands that track their success in interacting with physical elements of the attraction, like playful interfaces to score points or unlock digital rewards. This interactive system blends physical construction with advanced sensors and real-time data capture. Revitalized Public Spaces:

Public and private funding from COVID-era programs is driving a resurgence of museum, zoo and aquarium projects across the U.S. Institutions are now channeling these funds into transformative developments that attract and educate diverse audiences.

Nassal has been involved in various iconic zoos, aquarium and museum exhibits such as the African forest exhibit at the Jacksonville Zoo, Mission Everglades exhibit at the Zoo Miami, the Georgia Aquarium Ocean Voyager and currently, a project that is revitalizing a penitentiary into a museum in Idaho – the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Rise of Indoor Water Parks:

Indoor water parks are rapidly gaining popularity for their ability to offer year-round entertainment, particularly in colder regions. In 2023, the U.S. water park sector reached $5.5 billion , a 14.4% increase, with 16 new indoor parks adding 480,000 square feet of space.

The smaller footprint of indoor water parks compared to outdoor parks makes them well-suited for urban and suburban areas, bringing these attractions closer to densely populated communities. Additionally, resort-style hotels with attached water parks are becoming a favorite destination for travelers. Constructing these integrated facilities provide a seamless, all-in-one experience, allowing guests to enjoy entertainment, dining and accommodations without ever leaving the resort.

"These growing trends align perfectly with Nassal's expertise in creating immersive, themed environments that captivate guests," said Brown. "As an industry leader for over 40 years, we've built a strong foundation of financial stability and high bonding capacity, enabling us to tackle large-scale, complex projects with precision and reliability. At the heart of our success is our talented team of artists and designers, whose creativity and craftsmanship bring immersive environments to life."

