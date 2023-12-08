Themes ETFs Launch with Expense Ratios 40% Below the Category Average

Priced at 0.35%, over 40% below the average expense ratio charged by other thematic funds, Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted thematic exposure at low costs.1

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themes ETFs debuts in the US market with the launch of 7 funds in its suite of low-cost thematic ETFs, which will begin trading on the Nasdaq over the coming weeks. With expense ratios priced at 0.35%, the company's 7 thematic funds are 40% cheaper than the average expense ratio of 0.60% charged by other thematic ETFs.1

Ticker Thematic Fund Name Expense Ratio GSIB Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF 0.35 % WISE Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF 0.35 % CLOD Themes Cloud Computing ETF 0.35 % FINE Themes European Luxury ETF 0.35 % SPAM Themes Cybersecurity ETF 0.35 % AUMI Themes Gold Miners ETF 0.35 % AIRL Themes Airlines ETF 0.35 %

1Source: ETF.com, Universe of 318 Theme Investing ETFs, as of 30 November 2023

Alongside its thematic offering, the company is also launching 4 low-cost fundamental ETFs. With expense ratios priced from 0.29% to 0.35%, all 4 funds are collectively 30% cheaper than the average expense ratio of 0.45% charged by other fundamental ETFs.2

Ticker Fundamental Fund Name Expense Ratio SMCF Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF 0.29 % USCF Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF 0.29 % USRD Themes US R&D Champions ETF 0.29 % CZAR Themes Natural Monopoly ETF 0.35 %

2Source: ETF.com, Universe of 167 Fundamental ETFs, as of 30 November 2023

"Our ETFs seek to provide investors with a way to own the opportunities that are shaping the future and moving markets," said Taylor Krystkowiak, Vice President and Investment Strategist at Themes ETFs. "From airlines to artificial intelligence, Themes ETFs can provide access to specific segments of the market with expense ratios 40% below the average charged by our competitors."

Themes ETFs is led by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, who previously cofounded both Global X ETFs in 2008 and London-based Leverage Shares ETPs in 2018. Global X now manages over 100 ETFs in the US and Leverage Shares manages over 150 products in Europe.3

The investment strategies at Themes were conceived by an internal team of dynamic portfolio management professionals who will oversee the daily management of the ETFs, led by Calvin Tsang, CFA, Head of Product Management & Development. Collectively, they bring decades of prior experience and extensive expertise managing ETF portfolios for multibillion-dollar asset managers including ProShares, Cboe Vest, and Franklin Templeton.

Themes ETFs aims to disrupt the market with its competitive fee structure. "All else equal, funds with higher fees pose a greater drag on portfolio performance," Krystkowiak stated. "We have made it our mission to provide investors with relatively more cost-efficient access to potential market opportunities via our ETFs."

Gonzalez-Navarro explains how the firm has foregone a traditional distribution model in favor of a direct-to-investor model: "We have built a lean asset management organization that minimizes distributional expenses in order to maximize cost-efficiency so we can pass these savings directly on to investors in the form of lower fees."

"As the ETF industry continues to mature, our products have been priced to meet the demands of an increasingly cost-conscious investor," said Dobromir Kamburov, Chief Operating Officer and cofounder of Themes ETFs.

The current offering at Themes ETFs spans both cutting-edge technologies and traditional industries, including targeted exposure to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, airlines, banks, gold miners, and European luxury.

About Themes ETFs

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs .com .

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) seeks to track the Solactive Generative Artificial Intelligence Index (SOLGAIN), which identifies 40 companies that derive their revenues from either artificial intelligence, data analytics and big data, natural language processing, or artificial intelligence-driven services.

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) actively invests in the 28 publicly-traded global banks that have been identified as "systemically important" by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

The Themes Cloud Computing ETF (CLOD) seeks to track the Solactive Cloud Computing Index (SOLCLOUN), which identifies the largest 50 companies by market capitalization in digital security, e-commerce infrastructure, data infrastructure, data architecture, internet infrastructure, and data support.

The Themes European Luxury ETF (FINE) seeks to track the Solactive European Luxury Index (SOLELUXN), which identifies 25 European luxury companies that derive their revenues from either luxury accessories, premium clothing, luxury beauty products, cars and yachts, or upscale hospitality.

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) seeks to track the Solactive Cybersecurity Index (SOCYBERN), which identifies the largest 35 companies by market capitalization in digital security software.

The Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI) seeks to track the Solactive Global Pure Gold Miners Index (SOLGLPGM), which identifies the largest 30 companies by market capitalization that derive their revenues from gold mining.

The Themes Airlines ETF (AIRL) seeks to track the Solactive Airlines Index (SOLAIRN), which identifies the largest 30 airline companies by market capitalization.

The Themes US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions ETF (SMCF) seeks to track the Solactive US Small Cap Cash Flow Champions Index (SOLSUCCT), which identifies the top 75 small capitalization companies with the highest 3 years of positive cash flow yield.

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) seeks to track the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions Index (SOLUCFCT), which identifies the top 75 large/mid capitalization companies with the highest 3 years of positive cash flow yield.

The Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) seeks to track the Solactive US R&D Champions Index (SOLURDCT), which identifies 50 profitable R&D companies with 3 years of increasing R&D spending, 3 years of positive return on equity, and positive profit margins.

The Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (CZAR) seeks to track the Solactive Natural Monopoly Index (SOLNMONN), which identifies the top 5 companies within 19 different sectors that have the highest sales, stable profitability, and stable return on equity.

Disclosures

ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments focusing on a single country may be subject to higher volatility.

Technology-themed investments may be subject to rapid changes in technology, intense competition, rapid obsolescence of products and services, loss of intellectual property protections, evolving industry standards and frequent new product productions, and changes in business cycles and government regulation.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the funds' summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-866-5Themes (1-866-584-3637) or by visiting themesetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. The funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. Solactive and STOXX have been licensed by Solactive AG and ISS STOXX, respectively, for use by Themes Management Company LLC. Themes ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold, or promoted by these entities, nor do these entities make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Themes ETFs. Neither ALPS Distributors, Inc. Themes Management Company LLC nor Themes ETFs are affiliated with these entities.

3Source: Global X ETFs, Leverage Shares ETPs, as of 30 November 2023

