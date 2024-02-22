Themes Management Company Selects SS&C to Provide Distribution Services for ETF Suite

News provided by

SS&C

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Themes Management Company, LLC, has selected SS&C ALPS Distributors to provide distribution services to Themes ETFs. The company recently debuted its suite of low-cost thematic and fundamental ETFs.

Themes ETFs is led by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, who previously cofounded Global X ETFs in 2008 and London-based Leverage Shares ETPs in 2018. The Themes ETF Trust series has 11 thematic ETFs focused on niche opportunities within technology, commodities and aviation, with plans to further expand the lineup. SS&C ALPS Distributors will act as the underwriter and distributor for issuance, redemption and distribution. SS&C will also handle FINRA compliance and continuing education requirements, review marketing and sales literature, and consult and support Themes ETFs' distribution model and strategy.

"We are delighted to partner with SS&C as we launch our newest line of ETFs aimed at helping investors access opportunities shaping the future," said Jose Gonzalez-Navarro. "As one of the most seasoned distributors of ETFs, we are confident SS&C can provide the support we need to reach a wide distribution network and grow our business."

By partnering with SS&C ALPS Distributors, Themes ETFs access a comprehensive suite of SS&C Registered Fund Services for mutual funds, interval funds, ETFs/ETPs, Closed-End Funds and Collective Investment Trusts (CITs). SS&C ALPS Distributors will oversee critical functions such as issuance, redemption, and distribution while providing comprehensive support for FINRA compliance, continuing education requirements, and marketing review. The collaboration ensures regulatory compliance and operational efficiency and enables Themes ETFs to leverage SS&C's deep industry insights and strategic guidance to optimize their distribution model and growth strategy.

"We are truly excited to collaborate with Themes ETFs on the launch of their new thematic ETF series," said Neal Chansky, Head of SS&C Registered Fund Services. "For over 30 years, SS&C has delivered best-in-class distribution support to new and established ETFs. We look forward to partnering with Themes ETFs as they bring these new and exciting strategies to market."

SS&C ALPS Distributors now services more than 300 ETFs with more than $916 billion in assets under distribution across 47 trusts. Services include compliance, fund and legal administration, distribution services, compliance and more.

About Themes Management Company

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETF Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

SS&C Announces Common Stock Dividend of $0.24 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.24 per share,...
SS&C Signs Long-Term Agreement with DDH Graham to Deliver Services

SS&C Signs Long-Term Agreement with DDH Graham to Deliver Services

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with DDH Graham Limited (DDH) to deliver...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.