Themes Management Company Selects SS&C to Provide Distribution Services for ETF Suite

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Themes Management Company, LLC, has selected SS&C ALPS Distributors to provide distribution services to Themes ETFs. The company recently debuted its suite of low-cost thematic and fundamental ETFs.

Themes ETFs is led by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, who previously cofounded Global X ETFs in 2008 and London-based Leverage Shares ETPs in 2018. The Themes ETF Trust series has 11 thematic ETFs focused on niche opportunities within technology, commodities and aviation, with plans to further expand the lineup. SS&C ALPS Distributors will act as the underwriter and distributor for issuance, redemption and distribution. SS&C will also handle FINRA compliance and continuing education requirements, review marketing and sales literature, and consult and support Themes ETFs' distribution model and strategy.

"We are delighted to partner with SS&C as we launch our newest line of ETFs aimed at helping investors access opportunities shaping the future," said Jose Gonzalez-Navarro. "As one of the most seasoned distributors of ETFs, we are confident SS&C can provide the support we need to reach a wide distribution network and grow our business."

By partnering with SS&C ALPS Distributors, Themes ETFs access a comprehensive suite of SS&C Registered Fund Services for mutual funds, interval funds, ETFs/ETPs, Closed-End Funds and Collective Investment Trusts (CITs). SS&C ALPS Distributors will oversee critical functions such as issuance, redemption, and distribution while providing comprehensive support for FINRA compliance, continuing education requirements, and marketing review. The collaboration ensures regulatory compliance and operational efficiency and enables Themes ETFs to leverage SS&C's deep industry insights and strategic guidance to optimize their distribution model and growth strategy.

"We are truly excited to collaborate with Themes ETFs on the launch of their new thematic ETF series," said Neal Chansky, Head of SS&C Registered Fund Services. "For over 30 years, SS&C has delivered best-in-class distribution support to new and established ETFs. We look forward to partnering with Themes ETFs as they bring these new and exciting strategies to market."

SS&C ALPS Distributors now services more than 300 ETFs with more than $916 billion in assets under distribution across 47 trusts. Services include compliance, fund and legal administration, distribution services, compliance and more.

About Themes Management Company

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETF Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

