TheMinerMag Rebrands to TheEnergyMag, Expanding Coverage of Energy, Infrastructure, and Compute

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlocksBridge Consulting today announced that TheMinerMag has rebranded as TheEnergyMag , effective immediately, reflecting the market's shift toward the energy and compute buildout powering AI, cloud, data centers, and digital assets. TheMinerMag is now TheEnergyMag. TheEnergyMag builds on TheMinerMag's newsroom foundation to deliver verified reporting, original data, and analysis on the companies, technologies, and capital flows shaping energy markets and modern compute.

Founded in the winter of 2022, TheMinerMag was created to fill a clear gap in coverage of the cryptocurrency mining industry at a time when transparency was limited and credible, data-driven reporting was scarce. As public-market narratives accelerated and companies made increasingly ambitious claims, investors and stakeholders needed reporting grounded in filings, operational realities, and an informed understanding of energy and infrastructure.

Over the years, TheMinerMag helped raise the bar for industry coverage, contributing to a more rigorous information environment and encouraging a broader ecosystem of specialized reporting to follow. That progress has strengthened market transparency and improved the quality of dialogue between companies, investors, and the public.

With AI and high-performance computing driving unprecedented demand for electricity, fuel, and grid capacity, TheEnergyMag will apply the same discipline to a larger, faster-growing arena.

TheEnergyMag will maintain strict editorial independence and a newsroom-first approach. It will not condition coverage on commercial relationships, sponsorships, or paid arrangements, and it will not operate as a pay-to-play outlet. Reporting will prioritize verifiable facts, primary sources, and clear differentiation between news, analysis, and opinion.

"TheEnergyMag will cover energy, compute, and the intersection between the two. Our goal is simple: deliver accurate, timely reporting and data that helps readers understand what is happening and why it matters, without telling them what to buy or promoting any particular stock or company," said Wolfie Zhao, Head of Content at TheEnergyMag.

TheEnergyMag will focus primarily on publicly traded companies where disclosures enable the highest levels of verification, while expanding coverage of private-market developments as sourcing and diligence standards are met. In parallel, BlocksBridge Consulting and TheEnergyMag will continue facilitating high-signal conversations between executives and investors, both online and offline, through editorial programming, events, and community-driven forums.

About TheEnergyMag

TheEnergyMag is a news and research publication covering energy and power markets and the buildout of energy infrastructure and compute, including generation, fuels, transmission, power pricing and policy, data centers, AI/HPC, cloud, grid modernization, and digital infrastructure. It delivers reporting, insights, and data-driven analysis with a commitment to accuracy, transparency, and editorial independence.

About BlocksBridge Consulting

Founded in 2020, BlocksBridge Consulting is an advisory firm focused on communications strategy for organizations operating at the intersection of energy, digital infrastructure, and digital assets. The firm supports clients with narrative development, investor communications, media relationships, and crisis preparedness informed by a strong industry network and deep sector knowledge. Visit blocksbridge.com to learn more.

