THEN NOW NEXT--A Celebration of Black Dance

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Dance Lover's cultural playground- this five-day dance experience engages attendees with invaluable opportunities to expand their understanding of Black Dance history and technique. Through curated conference and festival programming, attendees will experience an awards celebration, dance and master classes, networking opportunities, five performances, social events and more.

IABD's five internationally renowned founding companies – Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Lula Washington Dance Theatre and PHILADANCO!, The Philadelphia Dance Company – will perform, along with acclaimed special guests- Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, A Dance Company and Urban Bush Women.

Additional programming includes:

January 15 , 2020­- Tap Philly Style , A Tap Dance Event , led by tap superstars Jason Samuel Smith and Dormeisha. Experience tap classes from 1:00pm-6:00pm and a Tap Jam Performance at the University of the Arts Levitt Auditorium, 10:00pm-11:30pm .

, 2020­- , led by tap superstars and Experience tap classes from and a Tap Jam Performance at the Levitt Auditorium, . January 16, 2020 - on the 1 | a dance class series . Featuring 63 international teaching artists and 90 dance classes at the University of the Arts . Faculty members include, Chris Grant , Anthony Burrell , Ronald K Brown, Chantel Heath , Christopher Huggins and more.

- . Featuring and at the . Faculty members include, and more. January 17-19, 2020 - IABD Ballet Auditions for Women and Men of Color, Youth and Artists Summer Intensive Scholarship auditions and the Multi-Company Dance audition. More than $500,000 in scholarship, tuition and professional development opportunities to be awarded!

"In this cultural exchange, we will discuss those legendary artists who shaped the blueprint for Black Dance THEN, those championing the narrative NOW and cultivating the opportunities for what's NEXT," says IABD President and CEO, Denise Saunders Thompson.

Visit www.iabdassociation.org/mpage/conference2020 .

About IABD

The International Association of Blacks in Dance preserves and promotes dance by people of African ancestry or origin, and assists and increases opportunities for artists in advocacy, audience development, education, funding, networking, performance, philosophical dialogue and touring. IABD has become the Mecca for Blacks in Dance. www.iabdassociation.org

About PHILADANCO!

The Philadelphia Dance Company (PHILADANCO!) is a nonprofit organization that presents the highest quality of professional dance performance and improves the skills of emerging and professional dancers and choreographers. www.philadanco.org

