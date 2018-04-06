Theo Lubke Elected as Chair of New Jersey SEEDS' Board of Trustees

"I'm pleased to congratulate Theo on his election as our new Board Chair," says John F. Castano, SEEDS' Executive Director. "Since he joined the New Jersey SEEDS Board of Trustees in 2013, Theo's passion for and commitment to the organization and our scholars has been evident. I'm looking forward to working closely with him as SEEDS begins its next 25 years."

Theo Lubke joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to his engagement with the firm, he worked for 15 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Before joining the New York Fed in 1995, Theo was a staff member of the National Economic Council at the White House. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banking analyst at Lehman Brothers.

Theo earned a B.A. in history and literature from Harvard College and a Master's degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School. Prior to being elected Chair of the Board of New Jersey SEEDS, Theo had been appointed Vice Chair in 2015.

"From my own experience growing up with a single mother working multiple jobs to make ends meet, I know what a difference education can make," explains Theo Lubke. "I am excited to help SEEDS continue to open doors so that academically talented students from low income families can go to – and thrive at – the schools of their dreams."

About New Jersey SEEDS

For more than 25 years, New Jersey SEEDS has provided educational access for highly motivated, low-income students and created a viable path for them to achieve their full potential. SEEDS strives for a world in which young people's initiative, creativity and intellect can flourish without regard to socioeconomic status. Since SEEDS' founding in 1992, nearly 2,500 scholars have graduated from its programs. For more information, visit www.njseeds.org.

