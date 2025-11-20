Theodora Targets Wine's Gatekeeping Problem With an App That Speaks Human, Not Sommelier

"I don't care about wine. I never wanted to be a sommelier. I just wanted someone I trusted to pick a wine for me," said Thevenoz. "That insight became our entire product thesis."

Meeting Customers Where They Are

Rather than asking users about tannins or oak aging, Theodora uses a conversational approach: "What are the vibes? Just for me? Sippin' with friends? Dinner?" Users select wines they recognize from visual grids, add optional preferences like woman-owned wineries, and input their store location.

The app delivers personalized recommendations with pinpoint accuracy, exact aisle and shelf locations at retailers like Total Wine, transforming generic suggestions into actionable purchases.

Addressing an Industry Blind Spot

The wine industry has historically been optimized for enthusiasts. Theodora targets everyone else: predominantly women aged 25-45 seeking variety without the overwhelm or intimidation of wine-speak.

Early user feedback validates the approach:

"It's the most confident I've felt in a wine shop before."

"I got high compliments from coworkers on bottles I picked for a work event. They were all from Theodora's personalized recommendations."

Beyond the App

Theodora is building community through a Substack newsletter , TikTok and Instagram (@theodorahq) , and upcoming in-person events.

As a woman founder in a traditionally gatekept industry, Thevenoz sees her work as fundamentally about access. "I believe everyone, no matter how much you know about wine, deserves to find wine they love," she said.

Availability

Theodora is available now at theodora.wine and on the Apple App Store . An Android version is coming Q1 2026.

About Theodora

Theodora is on a mission to help everyone find wine they love with personalized recommendations for non-experts. Founded by Jess Thevenoz, Theodora applies consumer-tech decision science to wine's accessibility problem—speaking human, not sommelier. The app launched in November 2025.

For more information, visit theodora.wine or follow @theodorahq on Instagram and TikTok .

