OXFORD, England, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theolytics, a biotechnology company harnessing viruses to combat disease, will release data on their proprietary systemic therapy for stromal-rich tumours at the 2022 International Oncolytic Virus Conference, and announce executive appointments.

Theolytics presents CAF-targeting therapy for stromal rich tumours, and strengthens leadership team as pipeline accelerates into the clinic

Stromal rich cancers pose a challenge to many cancer therapies due to the abundance of cancer associated fibroblasts (CAFs). This compartment of the tumour microenvironment physically blocks the penetration of drugs, immune cells and promotes resistance to many therapies. THEO-260 is a new oncolytic virus in development that is intrinsically capable of targeted killing of both cancer cells and CAFs.

Theolytics' Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Margaret Duffy shared "up to 60% of the tumour volume of many solid cancers is CAF-rich stroma. To effectively target the majority of metastatic solid carcinomas we need therapies that can be systemically delivered, and are able to tackle all components of the tumour microenvironment. THEO-260 is a virotherapy that potentially could demonstrate something that neither chemotherapy, nor immunotherapeutic approaches have been capable of to date. This lead programme demonstrates the power of Theolytics' platform to deliver a long-awaited step-change for the oncolytic virus field".

Whilst progressing this lead programme into the clinic, the company is strengthening their leadership team with the appointment of Andrew Oakley as Chief Financial Officer and Miriam Bazan-Peregrino as Vice President Translational Development.

Andrew brings a wealth of experience as a public and private biotech company CFO to Theolytics with previous CFO positions at Actelion, Sosei Group Corp and Vectura Group. Before joining Theolytics, Andrew was the CFO of Autolus through their IPO. Andrew said: "I am proud to join the team at Theolytics at this juncture of the company's development. The data being generated points to the potential for highly differentiated and targeted therapeutic options for cancer patients".

Over her career to date, Miriam has led the translational development activities required to start six phase I clinical trials with novel viral therapies across Europe and the United States. Miriam says: "It is very exciting to join Theolytics' leadership team. The company has strong foundations, backed by world leading scientists, talented people, and a unique platform and bioselection system to discover the best oncolytic therapy for each cancer indication". Dr Bazan-Peregrino most recently served as Director of R&D at oncolytic viral therapy company VCN Biosciences.

"I warmly welcome Andrew and Miriam to our leadership team" comments Charlotte Casebourne, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Theolytics. "They are joining us at an important time - as we prepare to transition from a preclinical, to clinical-stage company, with the goal of developing transformative new therapies for cancer patients."

Theolytics is focused on developing category changing cancer therapies in the form of oncolytic viruses. The company is pioneering a phenotypic screening approach to the discovery and development of efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for systemic intravenous delivery and optimised for a chosen patient population. Theolytics, which was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Oxford, UK, backed by OxSciences and international life sciences investors Epidarex Capital, Taiho Ventures, and M Ventures.

