Theometrics and The World Chariot Racing Federation Are Thrilled to Be Leading the Initiative to Return Ekechiria, Intellectual & Athletic Competition Back to Ancient Olympia, Where It All Began

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theometrics and The World Chariot Racing Federation announce they will be leading the closing ceremonies for the Balkan 2021 International Championships to be held at the Olympic Equestrian Center in Markopoulo, Athens Greece on September 19th 2021.

After the tremendous success of announcing the 'Road to Olympics' at the Hambletonian 2021, Meadowlands, New Jersey. Theometrics and The World Chariot Racing Federation will be hosting another very important international equestrian event at the Balkan Championships 2021 – The closing ceremony.

The International Championships, after five years, return to Greece and will be held for the third time at the Olympic Equestrian Center in Markopoulo. The Championships will be held at the Olympic Equestrian Center in Markopoulo, Athens from 16 to 19 September 2021.

The Balkan countries of Bulgaria, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Croatia and of course Greece are expected to participate with about 180 riders and horses.

"The Theometrics and the World Chariot Racing Federation (WCRF) are dedicated to revitalizing and rebranding the harness racing industry with the application of new technologies including Block Chain and electric vehicles, new sponsorship and branding opportunities similar to Formula1 and new funding participation models utilizing crowd funding and cryptocurrency," stated Founder Sam Stathis.

"Through our various principles and initiatives, it is no longer just a dream, it is unfolding before our very eyes, by bringing back events of Ancient Olympia, we are reviving the very essence of what the Olympics represents; fair play, greatness, and peace.



We invite fans from around the world to experience the thrill of exotic cars, exotic chariots, exotic horses, and exotic people living exotic lifestyles through the World Chariot Racing Federation in Olympia, Greece" continued Stathis.

We know the Future of competition because we are re-creating it, Welcome back to the Future.

About Theometrics and the World Chariot Racing Federation:

Theometrics oversees a diversified network of companies, products and services with a focus of bringing peace and prosperity to the world through high-level innovations and new technologies to a multitude of industries. Utilizing both blockchain & education, Theometrics accelerates universal knowledge through a variety of companies including Theometrics University, BEVIS by Theo and Intelligent Job Sites.

WCRF are Dedicated to rebranding harness racing as a "Sustainable Sport" ™ with as much thrill and excitement as auto racing, the World Chariot Racing Federation creates high-end happenings bringing together celebrities, connoisseurs of fine sporting, and top competitors from around the world. Made up of breeders, owners, trainers, drivers, tracks, fans, media and corporate sponsors The Federation also is a leader in green energy, supporting sustainability in both chariot racing and auto sports.

For Press Enquires Contact – Mark Chester [email protected] or call +1 (212) 627-8220

