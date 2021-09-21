theONswitch Celebrates 18th Birthday by Giving Back to Other Entrepreneurs (and the Changemakers of the Future)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy A Shenker was a stereotypical "working woman of the 1980s." After a career with Fortune 500 brands and raising two daughters, she chose to start her own marketing consulting business, theONswitch, 18 years ago.

"It was the early days of digital media. Very few people were leaving the bosom of corporate life and 401K plans. Some of my friends thought I was reckless or a little crazy," she recalls. "But I have no regrets and now, at 65, I'm mapping out my next steps," Nancy says.

theONswitch Timeline & Lessons Learned Happy Birthday to theONswitch

To celebrate the company's 18th year, theONswitch is:

Publishing a series of "9 Lessons Learned Over 18 Years." A blog post will detail each lesson, offering tips on how to avoid common errors

A blog post will detail each lesson, offering tips on how to avoid common errors Hosting a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry, supporting the company's commitment to education- and child-related causes

for No Kid Hungry, supporting the company's commitment to education- and child-related causes Organizing a " virtual recruiting event ," to find new marketing talent for the company

," to find new marketing talent for the company Releasing Nancy's latest "bizic" (business comic book) about "Gurudom" on October 1st . It distinguishes between thought leaders, influencers, and personal brands and helps individuals find their own niches and public voices. Find Nancy's other books here .

The media often glorifies start-ups, but managing a business for almost two decades is complex. "Having a business is like riding a roller coaster or playing a circuitous board game. Surviving a recession and the pandemic taught me resilience and the importance of innovation. A trusted inner circle is key. Technology AND humanity are critical," asserts Nancy. "I'm looking forward to the next 18!"

About theONswitch

Founded in 2003, theONswitch offers "virtual CMO" services, providing strategic branding and creative leadership to start-ups, scale-ups, and established companies looking to transform. It also offers content strategy and writing across a wide range of industries, including event marketing, real estate, sustainability, kids/education, lifestyle, and technology.

Nancy A Shenker , a former C-level marketing executive with Reed Exhibitions (producers of ComicCon), Citibank, and Mastercard, is also an author and professional speaker. She is a regular contributor to Thrive Global, the Forbes Agency Council, and the Rolling Stone Culture Council. A graduate of the University of Michigan Ann Arbor and NYU's publishing program, she lives in Arizona but defines herself as a digital nomad. Nancy is available for speaking engagements, empowerment workshops, and training classes.

CONTACT: Nancy A Shenker, [email protected], 914.673.2800

SOURCE theONswitch, LLC