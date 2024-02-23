Theorem Fund Services Completes its 2023 SOC-1 Type 2 Audit

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a premier independent and award-winning Hedge Fund Administration firm, announced the completion of its latest SOC-1 Type 2 audit. The SOC-1 Type 2 audit represents the complete review of Theorem's operations and internal controls. Wiplfi LLP, a leading public accounting firm, conducted the examination, and Theorem is pleased to report that once again, no exceptions were noted. The examination was conducted in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"The successful completion of our 2023 SOC 1 Type 2 audit is an important component of our dedication to providing clients best in class and institutional-grade fund administration services." remarked Theorem's Co-Managing Member Mikhail Davidyan. "We understand the importance of ensuring that our internal controls are comprehensive and effective. Completion of a Type 2 audit provides that level of reassurance to our clients that our internal controls are independently tested and reliable," added Liz Wright, Theorem's Director of Operations.

More information on Service Organization Control (SOC) Reporting is available from the American Institute of CPAs, https://www.aicpa.org/interestareas/frc/assuranceadvisoryservices/aicpasoc1report.html

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

About Wipfli: With more than 2,400 associates and 50 offices- plus more than 100,000 clients - Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. For over 87 years, Wipfli has provided private and publicly held companies with industry-focused assurance, accounting, tax, and consulting services to help clients overcome their business challenges today and plan for tomorrow.

The firm's clients include manufacturers, dealerships, construction companies, real estate companies, health care organizations, financial institutions, nonprofit organizations, private equity firms, agricultural businesses, units of government, and individuals. Wipfli places a particular focus on specific industries and members of many of Wipfli's industry-focused teams meet regularly to discuss best practices and industry issues and updates.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

[email protected]

www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services