Theorem Fund Services Makes Additional Senior Hires

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces several senior executive hires as it expands its operations team leadership to support its clients. In addition to previously hiring Matt Walter to lead its Traditional Funds team, Theorem has recently brought onboard Senior Managers Brandon Patronaggio and Pam Lovig. Brandon will work with Matt Walter leading the Traditional Funds team and Pam will head up the Investor Relations and Treasury Services teams. Matt was previously with Liccar, while Brandon comes to Theorem from SS&C Alps and Pam joins the team from Wintrust.

"We've hired over 75 years' worth of industry experience with these three Senior Managers. All are proven leaders and will help tremendously as we continue to grow the firm's client base," remarked Stephen Giannone, Theorem's Co-Managing Member. Mikhail Davidyan, Co-Managing Member added, "We couldn't be more pleased to have these great folks join the Theorem team and lend their expertise to our clients."

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

[email protected]

www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services