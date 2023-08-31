Theorem Fund Services Shortlisted for 2 Fund Administrator Awards in the Hedgeweek US Awards 2023

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it has been nominated for 2 awards in the Hedgeweek US Awards 2023. The nominations are as follows:

  • Best Administrator – Digital Assets
  • Best Administrator – Start-Up and Emerging Funds

The winners will be announced at an event to be held on October 26thin New York City.   

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price. 

Contact:
Stephen Giannone
Managing Member
Theorem Fund Services, LLC
(312) 952-1455
[email protected]
www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services

