Theorem Fund Services Shortlisted for ALL 3 Fund Administrator Awards in the latest Hedgeweek emerging Manager US Awards

Theorem Fund Services, LLC announces it has been nominated by Hedgeweek in all 3 fund administration categories for the annual Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards.

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it has been nominated for 3 Hedgeweek awards, the only fund administration firm to achieve the distinction of being nominated in all 3 available fund administrator categories. The nominations are as follows:

Best Administrator - Overall

Best Administrator - Technology

Best Administrator - Fund Domicile

The winners will be announced at an event to be held on June 8th in New York City.

"It goes without saying that we are humbled and hugely appreciative to all those who independently voted for Theorem in all 3 categories. This recognition is the result of the hard work of a truly great staff and wonderful clients," remarked Co-Managing Member Stephen Giannone. "The growth in our fund administration practice has been extraordinary and this milestone solidifies our dedication to providing our clients with top-tier service," added Mikhail Davidyan, Theorem's Co-Managing Member.

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

[email protected]

www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services