Theorem Fund Services Wins Award in the latest Hedgeweek US Awards 2023

Theorem Fund Services, LLC announces it was named winner in the Best Administrator - Digital Assets category in the annual Hedgeweek US Awards 2023.

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it was named the winner in the Best Administrator – Digital Assets category in the annual Hedgeweek US Awards 2023. This award follows Theorem's Hedgeweek win earlier this year for Best Administrator - Technology where Theorem was the only Fund Administrator nominated in all 3 available fund administration categories.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held in New York City on October 26th, 2023.

"We're very proud of our entire team and especially grateful to our clients and partners for voicing their thoughts with their votes.", remarked Co-Managing Member Stephen Giannone. "We truly believe in what we do, and it is so wonderful to see our clients and partners believe in us as well. " added Mikhail Davidyan, Theorem's Co-Managing Member.

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

[email protected]

www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services