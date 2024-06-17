Theorem Fund Services Wins Award in the latest Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards 2024

Theorem Fund Services, LLC announces it has been named a winner of an award in the latest US Emerging Manager Awards 2024.

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it has named the winner of an award in the Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards 2024, Theorem was nominated in two categories and won in the following category:

Administrator of the Year – Fund Domicile

The winners were announced at an event held on June 6th in New York.

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is an award winning, multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

[email protected]

www.theoremfundservices.com

SOURCE Theorem Fund Services