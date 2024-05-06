Theori Launches Xint, a Unified Security Posture Management Solution at RSAC 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theori, a leader in offensive cybersecurity, unveiled its latest security management solution, Xint, at RSA Conference 2024. Xint streamlines and automates security operations across cloud and hybrid environments, providing comprehensive visibility throughout the entire security ecosystem.

Xint, Theori's newest unified security posture management solution.

Xint integrates cloud security, external threat detection, and an advanced Offensive Security AI Engine to provide a unified and detailed view of cloud environments and external threats. Developed from Theori's extensive offensive cybersecurity expertise—honed through record-breaking performances in competitions like DEF CON—the engine functions as an AI-powered penetration tester, enhancing service stability and vulnerability identification.

Brian Pak, CEO of Theori, commented, "The launch of Xint represents a critical step forward in cybersecurity management. As cyber threats evolve, the need for a proactive, integrated approach becomes increasingly essential. Xint's real-time capabilities and comprehensive security coverage empower organizations to manage their security posture more effectively and confidently."

Highlights of Xint include:

Cloud Security : Continuous monitoring and enhanced visibility into cloud configurations, resource utilization, and access controls to respond swiftly to potential security risks.

: Continuous monitoring and enhanced visibility into cloud configurations, resource utilization, and access controls to respond swiftly to potential security risks. External Threat Detection : Security tools designed to defend against unauthorized access for externally facing applications, including web applications, APIs, mobile apps, and third-party integrations.

: Security tools designed to defend against unauthorized access for externally facing applications, including web applications, APIs, mobile apps, and third-party integrations. Offensive Security AI Engine: A revolutionary approach to penetration testing that combines the expertise of award-winning offensive cybersecurity veterans with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology that pinpoints vulnerabilities with precision.

"With Xint, we're not just reacting to cyber threats; we're anticipating and helping to neutralize them as they arise," added CEO Pak. "This proactive approach is crucial for modern enterprises operating in a digital landscape."

For more information on Xint, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Xint website at xint.io and schedule a personalized demonstration.

About Theori

Theori is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in offensive security solutions, providing services to over 100 major global IT companies and Fortune 500 enterprises including Google, Microsoft, and Samsung Electronics. The firm also engages in collaborative research and partnerships with government organizations such as DARPA and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense, empowering organizations in various industries to pursue their mission with confidence.

