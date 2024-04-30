Theoris Celebrates 40 Years of Technical Staffing and IT Consulting Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theoris is proud to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of pioneering work in technical staffing and IT consulting. Established in 1984 as Software Synergy Inc. (SSI) by Michael Cunningham, Theoris quickly became one of Indianapolis' earliest IT staffing companies. Today, it continues to shine as a beacon of innovation and excellence.

Under President Dave Lovell's leadership, Theoris has become a trusted partner for organizations of all sizes, offering IT consulting and solutions spanning project management, application development, managed data solutions, cloud migration, and more. Additionally, Theoris excels in skilled talent acquisition for IT, engineering, and executive placement needs, ensuring clients have access to top-tier professionals across all levels of their organization.

Recognized for its commitment to excellence, Theoris extends this dedication to its workplace culture and community involvement. In 2023, Damar Services, Inc., a non-profit organization, honored Theoris with the Remarkable Volunteer Group of the Year award. In the same year, Theoris received recognition as one of Indy Star's Top Workplaces, demonstrating its efforts to foster an exceptional work environment.

Reflecting on this milestone, Theoris' President, Dave Lovell, shares, "As we celebrate 40 years of success, I am grateful for our remarkable team and the trust our clients have placed in us. Our journey has been marked by adaptability and an unwavering pursuit of professionalism. Looking ahead, we are more committed than ever to driving innovation, delivering exceptional service, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients and communities."

Looking ahead, Theoris remains committed to innovation and exceptional service. With four decades of experience and a foundation of integrity and professionalism, Theoris is well-positioned to maintain its reputation for technical knowledge and reliability for years to come.

For more information about Theoris, visit www.theoris.com.

About Theoris:

Theoris, an Indianapolis-based IT consulting firm, brings over 40 years of experience, delivering customized solutions for data management, analytics, and integration across diverse sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. Our services span strategic consulting, project management, data solutions, app development, cloud initiatives, IT and engineering talent acquisition, and executive placement. With a track record of helping 500+ organizations leverage technology and staffing for business growth, we ensure innovation and professionalism in every project, from consulting services to full lifecycle support.

