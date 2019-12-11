Theoris Software, Creator of AppraisalVision, Announces Integration With Encompass® by Ellie Mae®

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Theoris Software announced that its AppraisalVision platform for managing the residential appraisal process is now available through Encompass® by Ellie Mae®. The seamless, next generation integration allows lenders to access AppraisalVision through Encompass® by Ellie Mae®.

AppraisalVision is a patented analytics platform for mortgage lenders, appraisal management companies (AMCs), and appraisers who want to transform their business by cutting days off the appraisal process, reduce cost, and improve quality. AppraisalVision's integration with Encompass® gives lenders the ability to drastically reduce order turn times by connecting their AMCs and appraisers in a single platform, giving all participants unprecedented visibility and control over the process.

Ellie Mae® is a leading provider of innovative on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry. Ellie Mae® empowers lenders and investors to engage homebuyers and efficiently originate, close, sell and purchase loans that maximize ROI across their business all from a single system of record. The platform delivers a true digital mortgage experience across the entire mortgage workflow for every channel, every loan transaction and every customer type.

"We've completely changed the experience inside of Encompass®," said Jim Cutillo, Co-Founder & CEO of Theoris Software. "Our secure, seamless integration gives Lenders and their Brokers one interface for all of their AMCs. The platform also provides advanced analytics for managing the process." We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Ellie Mae®."

