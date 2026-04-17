Theo's Gold-Backed Stablecoin Held Steady Through Global Disruption, Now Targets $1B in Deposits

Following $100M Genesis Program sellout in 24 hours, Theo opens access to gold-backed, yield-bearing stablecoin in 200 countries

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theo, the tokenization platform built by former Optiver and IMC traders, is opening access to thUSD, its gold-backed, yield-bearing stablecoin, in over 200 countries, targeting $1 billion in deposits by year-end. The move follows a period in which the product's delta-neutral gold strategy delivered positive returns every month, including through the significant gold price volatility of March 2026.

thUSD generates yield from two independent sources that are structurally disconnected from both central bank policy and gold price movements. The first is physical gold lending: deposits are backed by thGOLD, Theo's tokenised gold product, which earns interest by lending gold to established retailers including Mustafa Gold, one of Asia's largest gold retailers with $550 million in annual revenue. The second is futures arbitrage: Theo simultaneously shorts gold futures on the CME and other venues against its long thGOLD position, capturing the spread between spot and futures prices. The result is a delta-neutral position, holders are not exposed to gold going up or down, only to the structural basis between the two markets.

That basis held through March 2026, when market volatility drove sharp declines in gold prices. While holders of gold ETFs and gold-backed tokens experienced sharp drawdowns, thUSD's peg was unaffected and yield continued to accrue.

"Most yield products today are a bet on rates or a bet on markets. thUSD is neither," said Ari Pingle, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Theo. "We're harvesting a structural spread that exists because of how gold futures are priced relative to spot. That spread has been there for decades, we've just tokenised access to it."

The opening of access follows the oversubscription of Theo's $100 million Genesis Program, which hit its cap within 24 hours, validating demand for a yield product that does not depend on the direction of interest rates. With DeFi yields compressing, thUSD's return profile offers a proposition that is structurally independent of the rate cycle. Theo is targeting $300 million in total value locked by the end of April and $1 billion by year-end.

The infrastructure is institutional-grade. FundBridge Capital manages the MG999 Onchain Gold Fund that underpins thGOLD, while Libeara, a tokenisation platform incubated by Standard Chartered Ventures, handles the onchain architecture. A first-loss buffer from the fund sponsor ensures loans remain fully collateralised before depositors bear any risk. Gold's annualised volatility of 14.4% compares favourably to Bitcoin at 33.5% and Ethereum at 60.8%, and with $247.7 billion in open interest, gold futures dwarf crypto derivatives by orders of magnitude, supporting thUSD's ability to scale without compressing yields.

"The question everyone asks is 'what happens when gold drops?'" said Iggy Ioppe, Chief Investment Officer of Theo. "March gave us the answer. Gold dropped and thUSD didn't flinch, because you're not long gold, you're long the spread. That's the entire point."

thUSD is built on the same infrastructure as thBILL, Theo's tokenized U.S. Treasury product, which has processed approximately $1 billion in cumulative volume and holds over $200 million in assets. Theo's $20 million funding round was led by Hack VC and Anthos Capital, with participation from angel investors at Citadel, Jane Street, HRT, Optiver, IMC, Five Rings, and JPMorgan.

thUSD is accessible via http://app.theo.xyz

About Theo

Theo is a full-stack tokenisation platform built by former quantitative traders from Optiver and IMC Trading. Theo combines asset issuance, professional market-making, and multi-venue distribution to make tokenised real-world assets more powerful than their traditional counterparts. Theo's products, including thBILL (tokenised U.S. Treasuries, $200M+ TVL) and thGOLD (yield-bearing tokenised gold), are available across major DeFi venues including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Stable and powered by LayerZero. Theo is backed by Hack VC, Anthos Capital, and angel investors from Citadel, Jane Street, HRT, Optiver, IMC, Five Rings, and JPMorgan. Learn more at theo.xyz.

SOURCE Theo