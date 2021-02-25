The&Partnership Opens Los Angeles Office to Service Growing Portfolio of West Coast Creative and Media Accounts

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The&Partnership announced today the opening of a new Los Angeles office to support the agency's growing portfolio of West Coast creative and media clients. Located in Playa Vista, the new office will house operations for both The&Partnership and its media agency m/SIX, which is jointly owned with GroupM. The office launches with a staff of seven – currently working remotely – with the doors set to officially open once it has been deemed safe to resume in-person operations.

Shabnum Palomba has been tapped to lead the LA location, joining as managing director at m/SIX with responsibility for overseeing both m/SIX and The&Partnership teams. Palomba was previously a client partner at AKQA, overseeing media and strategy teams working on the firm's Anheuser Busch, Visa Global, YouTube, Clif Bar and Wynn Las Vegas accounts, among others.

"While the past year has shown there's a lot to love about remote work, there are still many aspects of the in-person experience that have been sorely missed," said Andrew Bailey, CEO, North America at The&Partnership. "We strongly believe in the office as a locus for creativity and community and are thrilled to establish a West Coast presence and to welcome Shabnum to lead our new LA location as managing director."

The launch of the LA office builds upon the agency's momentum over the past year, which includes award-winning campaigns for The Wall Street Journal, Toyota and EA as well as being named to Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" list for 2020. The LA office will support clients including gaming giant EA, fast-growing gummy vitamin brand, OLLY and an as yet unannounced new business win.

"The&Partnership and m/SIX have excelled in building new engagement models that provide clients with the exact resources they need across all marketing disciplines and with access to experts both locally and around the world," said Palomba, managing director at m/SIX. "I am excited to join our talented team in growing our operations and client base on the West Coast."

