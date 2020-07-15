ThePersecuted.org: Fact-Based Site that Shares the Stories of the Silenced

SEOUL, South Korea, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Persecuted is an online news source with a mission to share the stories of those who are still oppressed and marginalized today. As the world grows wealthier and more connected, many of these groups are still silenced or left behind.



The Persecuted desires to see a world where powerless groups and individuals are protected by their governments and communities. It launched to empower such affected victims to speak up and share their story.

Separation of Church and State

The features will include a mixture of thought-provoking content, the poignant stories and interviews of those facing injustice, and news updates and commentary. Some of the most pressing issues today include the human rights and religious freedom violations taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

One recent example is in the Republic of South Korea, where the government has been investigating a minority religious group called Shincheonji. They have accused and scapegoated the organization and its members for causing the spread of the virus in the country. Yet a closer look reveals the unjust nature of these accusations, which has resulted in thousands of citizens facing discrimination, abuse, and unlawful detainment.

The Persecuted also analyzes and publishes reports on how countries are performing on human rights today: which countries are the most dangerous for women, and which countries still condone child labor. It shares captivating pieces about persecution in history, and exposes the persecution still taking place around the world today.

Humanity is more connected than ever before. The internet has always been quick to point out the social injustices in the world for which people would then come together to stand for what's right. The Persecuted is the premiere resource to learn about what's happening across the most pressing human rights and liberties issues of our time, and what you can do.

The Persecuted is a news source dedicated to the factual research and analysis of human rights violations. For more information, visit the persecuted.org.

