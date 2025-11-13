TheraBreath™ and Jake Shane Offer Fans the Chance to Freshen Up with a Session of "Breathapy"

The TikTok-viral oral care brand, TheraBreath, has teamed up with the internet's favorite unfiltered BFF to deliver the epic freshness of its NEW Toothpastes with some refreshing honesty

EWING, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's be honest: nothing kills the vibe quite like bad breath. However, while 85% of people prefer for someone to tell them if their breath needs some freshening up, only 15% are willing to break the news because… well, it's awkward. To help fans ensure those closest to them are showing up as their freshest selves possible, TheraBreath™—the revolutionary oral care brand that fights bad breath at its source—has teamed up with comedian and podcast host, Jake Shane, to deliver the news and an exclusive offer to try new TheraBreath toothpaste anonymously and privately on their behalf. Combining the epic freshness of the brand's new TheraBreath Toothpaste line with the refreshing honesty that Jake is known for, these Breathapy sessions aim to help fans feel their most invincible so that they can squeeze the day.

TheraBreath™ Toothpaste Jake Shane and TheraBreath™ Invite Fans to Freshen Up with a Session of Breathapy (Photo credit Davis Bates)

From now until December 10, fans can nominate someone in need of freshening up for a chance for their nominee to be one of five to win a "Breathapy" session*— a personalized video featuring a lighthearted, confidence-boosting pep talk delivered from Jake himself—along with a promotional code to claim a sample of TheraBreath Toothpaste, which not only neutralizes the source of bad breath† and is long-lasting for epic freshness, but is also available in three varieties to address unique dental needs, from whitening to healthy gums, on TheraBreath.com.

To spread the epic freshness even further, the first 200 nominees will receive a message from the brand encouraging them to freshen up and a promotional code to claim a TheraBreath toothpaste sample. Those interested in making a nomination can send a direct message (DM) to @TheraBreath on Instagram with the nominee's social handle and #Breathapy. Winners will have the opportunity to select the toothpaste that aligns with their personal dental goals, whether it is to whiten their teeth (Whitening) for a polished smile, to kill germs that cause bad breath, plaque and gingivitis (Deep Clean) or remove and prevent plaque that leads to gingivitis** (Healthy Gums).

"As someone who literally talks for a living, I want to go into every conversation knowing I'm fresh and feeling invincible," said Jake Shane. "Like most people, I would want my friends and family to tell me if I need some freshening up. Since everyone deserves to lead their day with a beautiful, healthy smile and the assurance of fresh breath, I've teamed up with TheraBreath to help deliver the news to those who need it most to help ensure they're showing up as their freshest selves possible."

Launched this past August in response to increasing demand from the millions of fans of its TikTok-viral rinses, new TheraBreath Toothpastes already set a new standard in the category. Since launching on Amazon, the toothpaste varieties have received an average of 4.8 stars in consumer reviews and were among the top-selling toothpastes during Amazon Prime Day in October.

TheraBreath Toothpaste is available in three varieties—Deep Clean, Healthy Gums and Whitening—that can be purchased online on Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and TheraBreath.com. The toothpastes can be mixed and matched with the brand's beloved rinses to deliver superior flavor and a premium, sensorial experience while neutralizing the source of bad breath† to be long lasting for epic freshness.

For more information about TheraBreath and its products, visit www.TheraBreath.com, and follow the brand (@TheraBreath) on TikTok and Instagram for ongoing product news.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE THERABREATH™ "BREATHAPY" PROMOTION. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, who are 18 or older and the age of majority in their state of legal residence. Void where prohibited. Promotion starts 11/13/25 and ends 12/10/25. Promotion consists of 2 elements: (i) an offer; and (ii) a sweepstakes. Offer valid, while supplies last, through 12/10/25. Offer limited to the first 200 eligible Entries received. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

† In laboratory tests

**In a clinical study with twice daily brushing vs. regular toothpaste

About TheraBreath™:

In 2021, the TheraBreath brand was acquired by Church & Dwight Co., Inc., becoming the latest addition to its family of oral care products that include Waterpik® water flossers, ARM & HAMMER™ toothpaste, and Spinbrush™ toothbrushes. TheraBreath founder Dr. Harold Katz created the oral care rinses at the California Breath Clinics over 30 years ago. TheraBreath products are revolutionary because they attack the germs that cause bad breath. TheraBreath has grown to have an extensive line of oral care products that include addressing issues such as gum health, teeth whitening, cavity prevention, and dry mouth symptoms.

About Jake Shane:

Jake Shane is a comedian, digital creator, and host of the hit podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, where he brings humor and heart to conversations with top names like Charli XCX, Joe Jonas, and Tate McRae. With more than 5 million followers and a 2025 Webby Award for Best Comedy Creator, Shane has become one of today's most recognizable voices in digital comedy.

