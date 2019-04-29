TheraBreath Announces New Healthy Smile Oral Rinse

"We believe that when someone smiles from the heart, they can be stunning," explained TheraBreath founder and chief researcher, Dr. Harold Katz. "We created TheraBreath Healthy Smile Oral Rinse to give people the confidence to share those stunning smiles with the world."

According to a recent Pew Research study YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat are the highest used social media among young people. For this image-conscious generation, they want more than just a mouthwash that fights cavities, they want it to give them confidence in their smiles. That's why TheraBreath Healthy Smile uses a remineralizing formula to make teeth more lustrous and bright.

More than that though, TheraBreath Healthy Smile Oral Rinse provides a holistic wellness approach to oral health. While patients are rinsing to make their smiles brighter, Healthy Smile Oral Rinse is freshening their breath and strengthening their teeth against cavities and acidic decay.

"When you start these habits early, they stay with you for life," said Dr. Katz. "Our goal with TheraBreath Healthy Smile is set young people on the road to good oral health and self-confidence with the rest of their lives."



TheraBreath Healthy Smile Oral Rinse is currently available on Amazon.com and wherever TheraBreath products are sold.

