TheraCell Announces Immediate Release Of Its TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bag Solution For Graft Containment In Spinal Surgery

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag is a 100% allograft tissue alternative to the resorbable polymer mesh bag products that are currently on the market. The Fiber Bag is made from cortical demineralized bone fibers and processed using TheraCell's proprietary Bone Textile™ technology. TheraCell's patented TheraFuze DBF processes have been developed to produce uniform fiber geometry, size and texture, and to preserve the natural collagen structure of the allograft. TheraCell's FiberLok™ technology allows the Fiber Bag products to maintain their form and integrity after rehydration, permitting adequate time for manipulation and implantation.

This next generation posterolateral solution is designed to be an improved alternative to the traditional boat, offering complete containment of added graft material. The Fiber Bag may be packed with autograft or additional allograft material, and the open end of the bag can be sutured for closure following rehydration. The fully contained fiber bag construct may be placed in the posterolateral gutters, in a bone void or cavity, or may be delivered using minimally invasive techniques.

This is the 4th new product in TheraCell's comprehensive assortment of procedure-specific graft solutions to recently be commercialized. "The versatility of our technology platform has allowed us to develop and commercialize a range of procedure-specific fiber graft forms to rapidly expand our portfolio of TheraFuze DBF Fiber products," said Nelson Scarborough, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Scientific Officer and co-inventor on the Fiber Bag patent, "and the issuance of this new patent further enhances our strong portfolio of intellectual property and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in the orthopedic allograft industry."

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify™ oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Bag™, TheraFuze DBF® FiberLok™, Bone Textile™ and The Bag That Is A Graft™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

