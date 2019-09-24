TheraCell Announces Launch Of Demineralized Bone Fiber Anchor For Pedicle Screws

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheraCell Inc., a leading bone solution company today announced that it will launch the world's first ever demineralized bone fiber bone anchor at the 2019 North American Spine Meeting this week in Chicago. This unique product works much like a drywall anchor and provides immediate improvement in screw fixation in primary and revision cases.

According to Dr. Frank Phillips, Director, Spine Surgery, Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, USA and member of TheraCell's Board of Directors, "the ability to augment screws at the time of insertion and immediately enhance pull-out and toggle resistance with a product that also has osteogenic potential is very unique and attractive. TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Anchors™ will provide a valuable adjunct in compromised bone as well as in long fusion constructs were screw-bone failure remains a clinical problem."

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor is made entirely from the company's proprietary demineralized cortical bone fibers. Testing has demonstrated it more than doubles the pullout force versus screws without the Fiber Anchor and testing in a model of revision surgery demonstrated that it restores or improves on the original pullout force without having to increase hole size or use any other materials. Anchors are initially sized to be used with 5.5, 6.5 and 7.5mm screws.|

TheraCell will be featuring the TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Anchor™ as it launches a comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF® graft solutions at the North American Spine Society meeting being held September 25-27 in Chicago, IL.

TheraFuze DBF® products are processed for TheraCell by Pinnacle Transplant Technologies, Phoenix, AZ.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices, laboratories and production facilities in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF® and Fiber Anchor™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

Media Contact: Product Information: Bradley Patt, PhD TheraCell, Inc. 818 645 4081 bpatt@theracellinc.com Curt Cooper TheraCell, Inc. 630 953 6301 ccooper@theracellinc.com

