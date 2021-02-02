TheraCell Announces Release Of Its Third Novel Procedure-Specific Solution For Spinal Surgery And First Clinical Use

The first surgical case using this novel procedure-specific product was performed by Dr. Neel Anand, MD, Mch. Orth. (Liverpool), FAAOS, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Director, Spine Trauma, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, and Chairman of Orthopaedics and Spine, Minimally invasive Spine Surgery, DOCS Surgical Hospital, Beverly Hills. The case was a revision procedure involving posterolateral fusion at L5-S1 and T11-12. Dr. Anand added autograft and TheraFuze® FiberForm™ to the Fiber Wraps, rolled them to contain the graft material, and placed them in the posterolateral gutters.

I was very impressed by how easily the Fiber Wraps rehydrated and could be rolled up like a burrito.

"I was very impressed by how easily the Fiber Wraps rehydrated and could be rolled up like a burrito," said Dr. Anand. "It was remarkable how well the sheet held the additional graft materials and I came away with a strong sense of confidence that the graft would stay in place."

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wraps are made from cortical demineralized bone fibers and processed using TheraCell's proprietary Bone Textile™ technology. TheraCell's patented TheraFuze DBF processes have been developed to produce uniform fiber geometry, size and texture, and to preserve the natural collagen structure of the allograft, providing surgeons with a 100% natural allograft with a cell-friendly nanotopography. TheraCell's FiberLok™ technology allows the Fiber Wrap products to maintain their form and integrity after rehydration permitting adequate time for manipulation and implantation.

The TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wraps are part of TheraCell's comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF procedure-specific graft solutions, currently available in the United States directly through TheraCell. "We are pleased to have achieved our 2020 product launch objectives for the TheraFuze DBF product line, and we look forward to commercializing a few additional products in the first half of 2021," said Andy Carter, PhD, TheraCell's Chief Technology Officer.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify™ oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, TheraFuze DBF® Fiber Wrap™, TheraFuze DBF® FiberForm™, TheraFuze DBF® FiberLok™ and Bone Textile™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

For more information on these products, please visit TheraCell's website.

SOURCE TheraCell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theracellinc.com/

