TheraCell Announces Royalty Milestone From Licensing

"This is a significant milestone for TheraCell", said Bradley Patt, PhD, TheraCell's President and CEO. "We are very pleased with the success our licensees are having in the market with the original cortical fiber products. We believe that this is an exciting base off of which to launch our full portfolio of unique TheraFuze DBF® graft forms".

TheraCell has licensed the technology to AlloSource to produce and market AlloFuse® Cortical Fibers and AlloFuse® Fiber Boats, and to produce private-label products to be marketed by other orthopedic companies. The technology has also been licensed to Australian Biotechnologies to produce and market AlloVance® Xpress Fibres, AlloVance® Xpress Hybrid, AlloVance® Fibre Mats, and AlloVance® Fibre Boats for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

TheraCell has also launched a comprehensive portfolio of TheraFuze DBF® graft solutions. The portfolio's proprietary offerings include the TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor™ for immediate enhanced screw fixation, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bullets™ for delivery through a cannula in MIS cases, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wrap™ for graft containment, a 3-level TheraFuze DBF Fiber Boat and coming in January 2021 the TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag™.

About TheraCell, Inc.

TheraCell is focused on the development of advanced technologies for bone and soft tissue repair and the inventor of the next-generation TheraFuze DBF® demineralized bone fiber technology. It is also in the process of bringing its novel O 2 ssify oxygenation technology to market that has been demonstrated to supercharge bone formation. Founded in 2008, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and maintains offices and laboratories in Littleton, MA. www.theracellinc.com. TheraFuze DBF®, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Anchor™, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Wrap™, TheraFuze DBF Fiber Bag™ and TheraFuze DBF Fiber Boat™ are trademarks of TheraCell, Inc.

AlloFuse® Cortical Fibers and AlloFuse® Fiber Boats are trademarks of AlloSource. AlloVance® Xpress Fibres, AlloVance® Xpress Hybrid, AlloVance® Fibre Mats, and AlloVance® Fibre are trademarks of Australian Biotechnologies Pty Ltd.

For more information on these products, please visit TheraCell's website.

SOURCE TheraCell, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.theracellinc.com/

